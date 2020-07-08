NBCC India bags orders worth Rs 432 cr in June
New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) on Wednesday said it bagged total business orders worth Rs 431.63 crore last month. Shares of NBCC were trading 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 27.80 apiece on BSE.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 12:22 IST
State-owned NBCC (India) on Wednesday said it bagged total business orders worth Rs 431.63 crore last month. It received an order worth Rs 284.63 crore from BHEL for construction works of natural draught cooling towers for Package -1 and Package – 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri supercritical thermal power project, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
Another order worth Rs 147 crore was received from IIT (BHU) for project management consultancy services for construction and development of students' hostel and faculty apartments at IIT-BHU, Varanasi, the filing said. Shares of NBCC were trading 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 27.80 apiece on BSE.
ALSO READ
On this day in 2013: India defeated England to win Champions Trophy
US lawmaker condemns Chinese aggression along Indian border
We stand united against attack by China, has it occupied Indian land?: Rahul Gandhi asks Centre
Rahul Gandhi's poser to govt: Has China occupied Indian territory?
Bailey bridge near India-China border in U'khand collapses