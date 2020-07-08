Left Menu
Development News Edition

BML Munjal University Partners With LeadSquared to Create a Paperless Admissions Process

With LeadSquared as our partner, we plan to transform the way our admission counsellors interact with data, by providing them a 360-degree view of the students, without having to look in multiple place," said Ms. Swati Munjal, Director, BML Munjal University. BML Munjal has implemented LeadSquared to manage their complete enrolment process.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:26 IST
BML Munjal University Partners With LeadSquared to Create a Paperless Admissions Process

BANGALORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BML Munjal University, a Hero Group initiative, is one of the most prestigious universities in India. It is a semi-residential and co-educational private university located in the Gurgaon region of Haryana. With a mission to transform education in India, BMU engages in creating and imparting knowledge to a diverse community of students. The university aspires to nurture ethical leaders who are skilled, knowledgeable and have the life skills required for leading their organizations to success. The university has been growing exponentially year-on-year with a clear focus on creating a world-class institution with innovative teaching, learning pedagogy and research environment. With the constant increase in demand, the university has partnered with LeadSquared Admissions Automation & Student Engagement platform to manage their complete admission workflow online. "The complexity for universities like ours is that we have an extremely diverse pool of prospective students, drawing applicants not just from down the street but from across the country. Managing all the admission processes together can be a daunting task that requires systems capable of handling massive amounts of data. With LeadSquared as our partner, we plan to transform the way our admission counsellors interact with data, by providing them a 360-degree view of the students, without having to look in multiple place," said Ms. Swati Munjal, Director, BML Munjal University.

BML Munjal has implemented LeadSquared to manage their complete enrolment process. Right from the point where the student first expresses interest in the university, fills the application form on the portal, pays the application fees, speaks to the counsellor, visits the campus and finally gets enrolled, LeadSquared captures all this information while automating the entire journey. "Using LeadSquared, we are able to deliver consistent and relevant student experience. We have managed to increase the counsellors' efficiency while reducing the enrolment dropouts throughout the funnel," added Shuchika Vinayak, Senior Manager, BML Munjal University.

"If we compare with the enrolment process from two decades ago, the way universities engage with students today and use data has changed massively. Today most students want relevant and insightful communication, while universities look for an automated and streamlined way of reaching out to them. Our goal has been to ensure a balanced and personalized contact strategy and drive more applicant volume through a delightful admissions process," says Nilesh Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LeadSquared. "We are excited about our partnership with BML Munjal University and look forward to helping them pursue new growth opportunities and transform their student enrolment journey." With a combination of admissions management and student engagement on a single platform, BML University plans to enhance end-to-end student experience and ensure higher enrolment rates. About LeadSquared: Founded by Nilesh Patel, Prashant Singh and Sudhakar Gorti in 2011, LeadSquared is a high velocity sales execution, field force automation and marketing automation platform used and loved by 1000+ organisations around the globe. LeadSquared Education CRM has been helping some of the best schools, colleges, universities, EdTech, and training institutes manage and automate their complete enrolment process. LeadSquared has been recognized by Deloitte, Frost & Sullivan, TrustRadius and NASSCOM among others. The company is headquartered in Bangalore with local presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dubai & New Jersey. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As the World Health Organization acknowledged evidence emerging of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, a U.N. report warned that a rush by countries to buy personal protective equipment has created an opportunity for criminal groups, wh...

FACTBOX-What we know about UK finance minister Sunak's spending plans

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will spell out new measures to revitalize Britains economy and protect jobs from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic when he updates parliament on Wednesday. Heres what we know already about Sunaks announcement...

Elderly patient with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan

An elderly man admitted to a hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from second floor of the medical institute on Wednesday, police said. He was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Science...

TN custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs

The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. The CBI has di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020