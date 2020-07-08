Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plan Retirement With Edelweiss Tokio Life - Wealth Secure+

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:26 IST
Plan Retirement With Edelweiss Tokio Life - Wealth Secure+

MUMBAI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securing retirement years might seem like a financial goal that can wait for the young. However, the sooner one starts, the better one can plan post-work years. With Edelweiss Tokio Life - Wealth Secure+, which enables regular income post retirement, one can achieve a three-tiered objective of Protection, Savings, and Retirement. Edelweiss Tokio Life - Wealth Secure+ offers a Limited Pay feature, wherein one can pay premiums for a shorter duration for a life cover extending up to 100 years of age. This means that one can accumulate wealth while they are earning and then enjoy the benefits in their retirement years.

It also offers a Systematic Withdrawal Plan benefit which essentially means that one can receive regular payouts. Systematic Withdrawal Plan benefit is the most tax-efficient and reliable strategy for regular monthly or quarterly cash flow. This product also provides fund additions like Booster, Maturity, and Loyalty Additions that get included in the fund value on long-term investments. A systematic and disciplined wealth accumulation plan like Wealth Secure+ helps provide regular cashflow in non-work years and facilitate the same standard of living in retirement years.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services, among India's leading diversified financial services companies, and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. Its lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019, across 121 branches in 93 major cities. Awards: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Outlook Money Award for Best Life Insurer 2016, Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards and ET NOW - BFSI Awards for Best Product Innovation 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in You can follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/ https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As the World Health Organization acknowledged evidence emerging of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, a U.N. report warned that a rush by countries to buy personal protective equipment has created an opportunity for criminal groups, wh...

FACTBOX-What we know about UK finance minister Sunak's spending plans

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will spell out new measures to revitalize Britains economy and protect jobs from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic when he updates parliament on Wednesday. Heres what we know already about Sunaks announcement...

Elderly patient with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan

An elderly man admitted to a hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from second floor of the medical institute on Wednesday, police said. He was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Science...

TN custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs

The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. The CBI has di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020