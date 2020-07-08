Plan Retirement With Edelweiss Tokio Life - Wealth Secure+

MUMBAI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securing retirement years might seem like a financial goal that can wait for the young. However, the sooner one starts, the better one can plan post-work years. With Edelweiss Tokio Life - Wealth Secure+, which enables regular income post retirement, one can achieve a three-tiered objective of Protection, Savings, and Retirement. Edelweiss Tokio Life - Wealth Secure+ offers a Limited Pay feature, wherein one can pay premiums for a shorter duration for a life cover extending up to 100 years of age. This means that one can accumulate wealth while they are earning and then enjoy the benefits in their retirement years.

It also offers a Systematic Withdrawal Plan benefit which essentially means that one can receive regular payouts. Systematic Withdrawal Plan benefit is the most tax-efficient and reliable strategy for regular monthly or quarterly cash flow. This product also provides fund additions like Booster, Maturity, and Loyalty Additions that get included in the fund value on long-term investments. A systematic and disciplined wealth accumulation plan like Wealth Secure+ helps provide regular cashflow in non-work years and facilitate the same standard of living in retirement years.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services, among India's leading diversified financial services companies, and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. Its lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019, across 121 branches in 93 major cities. Awards: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Outlook Money Award for Best Life Insurer 2016, Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards and ET NOW - BFSI Awards for Best Product Innovation 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

