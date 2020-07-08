Left Menu
Development News Edition

New OECD data sheds light on multinationals profit-shifting to cut taxes

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said the data confirmed economists and tax experts long-held suspicions that multinationals were legally exploiting loopholes in international tax rules to park profits in low tax jurisdictions. Multinationals with group revenues of at least $750 million have been required since 2016 to report income, profit and taxes for the countries in which they operate under an under an international push to shed light on the issue led by the OECD.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:30 IST
New OECD data sheds light on multinationals profit-shifting to cut taxes

New country-by-country data on big multinational companies' tax reporting indicates they tend to book profits in low tax financial hubs rather than where they really do much of their business, the OECD said on Wednesday. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said the data confirmed economists and tax experts long-held suspicions that multinationals were legally exploiting loopholes in international tax rules to park profits in low tax jurisdictions.

Multinationals with group revenues of at least $750 million have been required since 2016 to report income, profit and taxes for the countries in which they operate under an under an international push to shed light on the issue led by the OECD. First insights from the trove of anonymised and aggregated data reveal a "misalignment between the location where profits are reported and the location where economic activities occur", the OECD said.

On average multinationals' operations in investment hubs report 25% of group profits but only 4% of employees and 11% of tangible assets. The median value of revenue per employee in jurisdictions with no corporate income tax was $1.4 million, the report said.

Meanwhile, the same value in places where corporate income is taxed at less than 20% was $240,000 and $370,000 where the tax rate is more than 20%. The OECD said the findings made it all the more important to complete negotiations among nearly 140 countries on a global minimum corporate tax rate, which are due to be wrapped up this year.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly patient with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan

An elderly man admitted to a hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the medical institute on Wednesday, police said. He was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Scien...

Instagram brings short-video format Reels to India

Instagram on Wednesday said it will start testing a new format Reels in India that will allow users to create and share short videos. This move by the Facebook-owned company comes within weeks of the Indian government banning 59 mobile apps...

Sri Lanka for the first time records birth of twin elephant calves: Official

Sri Lanka for the first time has recorded the birth of twin elephant calves in the countrys Minneriya National Park, a senior official said on Wednesday. According to various research papers, elephants are less than one per cent likely to g...

Travel blues for Australian border towns stuck in coronavirus isolation

From ski resorts to beach cafes, businesses on the border of Australias two most populous states are the latest casualties of the novel coronavirus, with Victoria isolated from the rest of the country to stop a surge in infections. Hotels a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020