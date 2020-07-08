Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi extends deadline for internship prog applications

In a notice on Wednesday, the watchdog said the last date for receiving the application will be July 31. Candidates should have completed at least two years in their full time PhD programme from a recognised institute or university and their PhD thesis of applicants should be related to financial economics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:06 IST
Sebi extends deadline for internship prog applications
Representative image Image Credit: WIKIPEDIA

Sebi on Wednesday extended the deadline till July 31 for submitting applications for a one-year internship programme in its economic and policy analysis department. The earlier deadline ended on June 10.

The interns will be recruited for a period of 12 months depending upon Sebi's requirement and a stipend of Rs 35,000 will be provided, according to Sebi. In a notice on Wednesday, the watchdog said the last date for receiving the application will be July 31.

Candidates should have completed at least two years in their full time PhD programme from a recognised institute or university and their PhD thesis of applicants should be related to financial economics. Knowledge and skills in statistics (intermediate level) is mandatory and programming knowledge on R/Python is desirable.

Part time PhD students will not be eligible for internship. "Candidates will have to send the application (hard copy) through their head of the department of the institute/ university from which they are pursuing PhD. No individual applications will be entertained," Sebi said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

Irans coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased.The t...

US STOCKS-Futures wobble as U.S. coronavirus cases top 3 million

U.S. stock index futures ticked lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines in the face of an alarming rise in coronavirus caseloads across the country that poses a risk to a recovery in business activity.The N...

Sensex falls by 346 points, auto and IT stocks tumble

Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery. The BSE SP Sensex closed 3...

When Sheeraz Sheikh looked at real estate to rebuild shooting career

Brick by brick, shooter-cum-real estate consultant Sheeraz Sheikh is building his life after financial constraints once made him a college dropout and a man on the verge of quitting a very expensive sport. Sheikh, a proven India skeet shoot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020