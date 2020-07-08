Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global shares mixed as pandemic uncertainty squelches buying

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6% after fluctuating during much of the day to 26,129.18, while the Shanghai Composite bounced higher, adding 1.7% to 3,403.44. Although some Asian benchmarks fell, trading overall was relatively calm, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market economist at Oanda.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:06 IST
Global shares mixed as pandemic uncertainty squelches buying

Global shares were mixed Wednesday as uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic sapped the buying enthusiasm that has been driving prices higher. France's CAC 40 slipped 0.6% in early trading to 5,015.65, while Germany's DAX was down 0.3% at 12,581.38. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.2% to 6,200.27. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.3% at 25,856.0. The S&P 500 future contract gained 0.3% to 3,146.12.

Given the current murky outlook, investors are likely to cash in on recent gains, analysts said. “Investors are trying their best to look through the knotty COVID-19 economic entanglement. Still, you can see why they might be more prone to booking some profits on upticks,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a report. But the recent bullish mood remains on shaky ground, and could easily sour, he said.

“It is impossible for investors not to grow weary and eventually, at some point, fall prey to the endless drip of negative COVID-19 stories and how the second wave virus will crush the market,” he added. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.8% to finish at 22,438.65. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.5% to 5,920.30. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.2% to 2,158.88. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6% after fluctuating during much of the day to 26,129.18, while the Shanghai Composite bounced higher, adding 1.7% to 3,403.44.

Although some Asian benchmarks fell, trading overall was relatively calm, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market economist at Oanda. Much of the regional concern is focused on the rising cases in the U.S. as Asia needs a recovery there to attain growth, he said. “Unfortunately, when America catches a cold, the world catches the flu; that maxim has not changed. It does have the potential to delay and depress the world's nascent recovery,” said Halley.

Optimism that the US economy is on the mend as businesses reopen has helped drive stocks higher. But the recent surge in new coronavirus cases has clouded hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround. Investors are also girding for what the next few weeks will reveal about the health of corporate America as companies begin reporting their second-quarter results. “It's not unusual for these five-day runs to be met with a bout of profit-taking, especially given the headlines on the virus,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “When you move toward overbought conditions it doesn't take much for the market to burn off some of the froth.” Unprecedented amounts of aid from central banks and governments around the world are helping to prop up markets. But the worsening infection levels across much of the U.S. are countering that support.

Benchmark US crude lost 17 cents to $40.45 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slipped a penny to settle at $40.62 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 5 cents to $43.03 per barrel. The dollar inched down to 107.50 Japanese yen from 107.53 yen on Tuesday. The euro rose to $1.1287 from $1.1274.(AP RUP RUP

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

Irans coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased.The t...

US STOCKS-Futures wobble as U.S. coronavirus cases top 3 million

U.S. stock index futures ticked lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines in the face of an alarming rise in coronavirus caseloads across the country that poses a risk to a recovery in business activity.The N...

Sensex falls by 346 points, auto and IT stocks tumble

Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery. The BSE SP Sensex closed 3...

When Sheeraz Sheikh looked at real estate to rebuild shooting career

Brick by brick, shooter-cum-real estate consultant Sheeraz Sheikh is building his life after financial constraints once made him a college dropout and a man on the verge of quitting a very expensive sport. Sheikh, a proven India skeet shoot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020