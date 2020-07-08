Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus workers stage protest over job cuts

Unions have called a wider day of action in French plants on Thursday. Asked to comment on the protests, Airbus referred back to a statement last week by CEO Guillaume Faury that it was facing the "gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced" and was committed to limiting the social impact of its reorganisation. Workers staged a similar protest during a smaller restructuring exercise in 2008, when Airbus avoided compulsory layoffs.

Reuters | Toulouse | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:22 IST
Airbus workers stage protest over job cuts

Airbus workers began a brief strike on Wednesday over plans to cut up to 15,000 jobs in response to the coronavirus crisis, which has stripped demand for jets as airlines cope with a plunge in tourism and business travel. Unions said up to 8,000 workers were expected to join the action scheduled to last 1.5 hours in Toulouse, France, where employees were preparing to march alongside one of the runways at Toulouse-Blagnac airport overlooked by Airbus headquarters.

The airport was due to remain open. "Airbus has a real responsibility to get to grips with its restructuring which is excessive and gives a terrible example to suppliers," said Jean-Francois Knepper, who represents the Force Ouvriere union.

In Germany, the IG Metall union urged Airbus to avoid forced redundancies at the planemaker or its Premium AEROTEC unit. Unions have called a wider day of action in French plants on Thursday.

Asked to comment on the protests, Airbus referred back to a statement last week by CEO Guillaume Faury that it was facing the "gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced" and was committed to limiting the social impact of its reorganisation. Airbus has said a third of the 15,000 jobs are set to go in France included 3,378 in the southwestern city of Toulouse where it assembles wide-body jets and some smaller A320s.

Europe's largest aerospace group has historically enjoyed stable labour relations with its unions and strikes are rare. Workers staged a similar protest during a smaller restructuring exercise in 2008, when Airbus avoided compulsory layoffs. Facing the industry's worst crisis over the impact of worldwide lockdowns, Airbus has refused to rule out forced redundancies this time round but sketched out concessions in return for extensions in furlough schemes and research aid.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

Irans coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased.The t...

US STOCKS-Futures wobble as U.S. coronavirus cases top 3 million

U.S. stock index futures ticked lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines in the face of an alarming rise in coronavirus caseloads across the country that poses a risk to a recovery in business activity.The N...

Sensex falls by 346 points, auto and IT stocks tumble

Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery. The BSE SP Sensex closed 3...

When Sheeraz Sheikh looked at real estate to rebuild shooting career

Brick by brick, shooter-cum-real estate consultant Sheeraz Sheikh is building his life after financial constraints once made him a college dropout and a man on the verge of quitting a very expensive sport. Sheikh, a proven India skeet shoot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020