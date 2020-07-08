Chitkara University to Offer M.Tech - Automotive Engineering in Collaboration with ARAI, Pune

Chandigarh [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University becomes the first university in the region to offer an M.Tech program in Automotive Engineering in collaboration with apex government automotive research and testing organization ARAI, Pune. The past decade has witnessed a steadily increasing demand and change in customer preference for automotive vehicles. Add to it, stringent emission norms, the rise of urban metros, rising fuel prices, and increasing customer income - all of which has led to the demand for automotive talent skyrocketing like never before.

As per the industry reports, India is slated to become a global leader in shared mobility and electric vehicles by the year 2030, which can be attributed to a rising middle class, increased FDI ($23.3 bn in 2019-2020), and conducive government policies. All this is going to prompt automotive manufacturers to focus more on new vehicle development, developing testing capabilities, and redesigning supply chains. To cater to the talent crunch in the automotive industry and to contribute in nation-building, Chitkara University has custom created an M.Tech Program in Automotive Engineering in collaboration with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune, wherein students will get an opportunity to undergo one-year immersive training at ARAI, Pune Campus in some of India's finest testing labs, as a part of their course. This exposure in the automotive hub of India won't only equip them with the industry's best practices and cutting-edge knowledge but also transform them into a sought-after talent in the job market.

With 700+ experts, state of the art facilities, and industry patronage from automotive giants like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, BMW, Bosch, Volvo, Mahindra, and Bajaj Autos, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), established in 1966, is the leading automotive R&D organization of the country set up by the Automotive Industry with the Government of India. ARAI is one of the prime Testing and Certification agencies notified by Government of India. ARAI has been playing a crucial role assuring safe, less polluting, more efficient and reliable vehicles. Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University says, "The 2-year M.Tech Program in Automotive Engineering, offered in collaboration with ARAI is an outcome of Chitkara University's relentless focus on offering programs closely designed and delivered in conjunction with industry leaders, and contribute in nation building by developing indigenous talent. Chitkara University affirms its support to Prime Minister's mission of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" This collaboration will ensure that the curriculum is dynamic and tailored to the constantly evolving industry trends, and students get exposure to industry's best practices during the course of their degree."

The students pursuing the M.Tech Automotive Engineering will study the life-cycle support (design, manufacture, performance and durability testing) of vehicles; from on-road and off-road vehicles to race cars, vans and trucks. They will also get to learn about the application of Mechanical, Thermodynamic, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Electrical principles with an aim to resolve Engineering problems, thus preparing them to solve complex problems in a real context. During their study, they will gain the skills and knowledge necessary to design and produce visual interpretations of automobiles and their components. In addition, they will learn to be involved in developing test procedures as well as conducting tests by using physical testing methods and software packages at Chitkara University's state of the art labs and in world-class ARAI labs under the mentorship of industry leaders. The interesting aspects of this specialization at Chitkara University are:

One, students would get an opportunity to supervise and inspect the installation, modification, and commissioning of mechanical systems at industrial facilities or plants; Two, in response to the current scenario, students will undergo a special module on introduction to Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (HEVs), dedicated to designing sustainable vehicles that meet stringent emission norms along with the ever-increasing safety and performance standards, in a cost-effective way. During their first year at Chitkara University, students will also get to put theory into practice with an opportunity for industrial training with the Formula Student Race Car, Supermileage Vehicle, and Baja Vehicle.

As per the industry trends and forecast, the industry will experience growing excitement around the alternative low-emission vehicles, along with conventional commercial vehicles. Typical employers of Automotive Engineers include car, commercial vehicle and motorcycle manufacturing companies; companies serving specialist markets such as sports or luxury cars and test laboratories, automotive component suppliers, Tyre manufacturers, accessory and safety equipment manufacturers, fuel and oil companies, motorsport teams, preparation specialists and engineering consultancies.

Leading Mechanical and Automotive companies regularly visit our campus for placement. Our students have successfully obtained placements at companies such as Tata Motors, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, among others. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)