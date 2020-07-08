Left Menu
KVIC's Khadi Face Masks now available for online sale

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the online sale of Khadi face masks has been started so that people buy only genuine Khadi face masks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:39 IST
The KVIC delivers the masks for free within 5 days from the date of purchase. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

The widely popular Khadi Face Masks are now available for online sale. This will benefit people in the remotest parts of the country particularly those who cannot afford to move out of their houses or visit Khadi India outlets due to constraints. The orders for the Khadi Masks can be placed at http://www.kviconline.gov.in/khadimask.

KVIC is selling both Khadi Cotton and Silk masks. While the Cotton face masks are priced nominally at Rs 30 per piece, the Silk masks are available for Rs 100 per piece. The minimum order for online purchase of masks is Rs 500, wherein buyers have the option of choosing from the four types of masks available, i.e. White Cotton masks with Black piping, White Cotton masks with Tri-colour piping, Silk masks in solid colours and Printed Silk masks in multiple colours. The KVIC delivers the masks for free within 5 days from the date of purchase. The online sale is currently valid within the country only.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the online sale of Khadi face masks has been started so that people buy only genuine Khadi face masks. "Online sale of Khadi masks also aims at preventing buyers from any fraud. Many online portals have been selling masks in the name of Khadi that are neither genuine Khadi fabric nor hand-made products. A number of people tend to fall in the trap of such misleading advertisements," Saxena said.

Notably, The Khadi Cotton face masks are made of double-twisted 100% cotton fabric. These masks are double-layered with three pleats and available in three sizes - Small, Medium and Large. These masks are available in two patterns – white mask with black piping and white mask with tri-colour piping.

The Silk masks, on the other hand, are triple-layered with two inner layers of 100% Khadi Cotton and the top layer of Khadi Silk fabric. The Silk masks are available in a wide range of colour options in printed as well as non-printed patterns. Khadi Silk masks are available in standard size with adjustable earloops with attractive beads.

(With Input from PIB)

