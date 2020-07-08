Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and NavVis sign €20m agreement under Investment Plan for Europe 

NavVis has experienced unprecedented growth and demand for its indoor spatial intelligence solutions, and will further invest in expanding operations to meet the need for technological innovation in the enterprise manufacturing industry.

EIB | Munich | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:50 IST
EIB and NavVis sign €20m agreement under Investment Plan for Europe 
NavVis has experienced unprecedented growth and demand for its indoor spatial intelligence solutions, and will further invest in expanding operations to meet the need for technological innovation in the enterprise manufacturing industry. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and NavVis GmbH announced today the signing of a contract which provides financing of €20 million to NavVis GmbH, a global market leader in digital twin technology. NavVis has experienced unprecedented growth and demand for its indoor spatial intelligence solutions, and will further invest in expanding operations to meet the need for technological innovation in the enterprise manufacturing industry.

The EU bank's loan is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the heart of the Investment Plan for Europe under which the EIB and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners and the EIB's financing operations are boosting the competitiveness of the European economy.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who is responsible for innovation and operations in Germany, said: "NavVis is the world's largest indoor data platform, this is a truly remarkable achievement. Their approach combines ground-breaking academic research with cutting-edge technologies. For the EIB, as well as the ´Investment Plan for Europe', it is a top priority to support investment that is geared towards greater competitiveness. Therefore I very much welcome our cooperation with NavVis. We, as the bank of the EU, have to help to make sure that young innovative companies have continuous access to financing."

European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: "The Investment Plan for Europe has a very strong track record in identifying and supporting innovative technology companies. The EIB's €20 million in financing will enable NavVis to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible with its "digital twin technology" to the benefit of companies in Europe and across the world".

NavVis CEO, Felix Reinshagen said: "We're proud to receive this financing from the EIB, which represents an important milestone in our long-term vision of digitizing all buildings. The EIB clearly recognizes the untapped potential not just in Europe but around the world and supports our belief that in the future there'll be a digital twin of every building. The funds will be used for the continued build-out of our technology and global market presence, and in the months ahead we'll double down on our expansion into the digital factory space. Now more than ever, enterprises need our support in managing their digital transformation."

NavVis CFO, Jeno Schadrack said: "We're honoured to have won EIB as a partner who shares our market view and technology vision and trusts in NavVis to play a leading role in the global market for indoor spatial intelligence. The funds will allow NavVis to accelerate the delivery of digital twins to enterprises and support the digital transformation in the manufacturing industry. It also demonstrates that Europe plays an important role in game-changing innovations."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US envoy issues rare public criticism of N Korean official

The top US official on North Korea accused a senior North Korean nuclear negotiator on Wednesday of being locked in an old way of thinking, days after the negotiator said Pyongyang wont resume talks with Washington because of its hostile po...

Ethiopia's week of unrest sees 239 dead, 3,500 arrested

At least 239 people have been killed and 3,500 arrested in more than a week of unrest in Ethiopia that poses the biggest challenge yet to its Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister. In the Oromia region, the toll includes 215 civilians al...

Pak aviation authority suspends licenses of 34 more PIA pilots

Pakistans aviation authority has suspended the licenses of 34 more pilots of Pakistan International Airlines on suspicion of holding fake degrees, according to media reports on Wednesday. Last week, the national flag carrier terminated the ...

Essel Propack sees 'exciting opportunities' in post-COVID-19 world

Packaging major Essel Propack sees exciting opportunities for growth as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, with product and people safety driving a big surge in demand in areas like PPEs, sanitation, food and pharma, according...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020