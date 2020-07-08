Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. tech giants face hard choices under Hong Kong's new security law

U.S. tech giants face a reckoning over how Hong Kong's security law will reshape their businesses, with their suspension of processing government requests for user data a stop-gap measure as they weigh options, people close to the industry say. While Hong Kong is not a significant market for firms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, they have used it as a perch to reach deep-pocketed advertisers in mainland China, where many of their services are blocked.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:58 IST
U.S. tech giants face hard choices under Hong Kong's new security law
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. tech giants face a reckoning over how Hong Kong's security law will reshape their businesses, with their suspension of processing government requests for user data a stop-gap measure as they weigh options, people close to the industry say.

While Hong Kong is not a significant market for firms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, they have used it as a perch to reach deep-pocketed advertisers in mainland China, where many of their services are blocked. But the companies are now in the cross hairs of a national security law that gives China authority to demand that they turn over user data or censor content seen to violate the law - even when posted from abroad.

"These companies have to totally reassess the liability of having a presence in Hong Kong," Charles Mok, a legislator who represents the technology industry in Hong Kong, told Reuters. If they refuse to cooperate with government requests, he said, authorities "could go after them and take them to court and fine them, or imprison their principals in Hong Kong".

Facebook, Google and Twitter have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's imposition of the new national security law on the semi-autonomous city. Facebook, which started operating in Hong Kong in 2010, last year opened a big new office in the city.

It sells more than $5 billion a year worth of ad space to Chinese businesses and government agencies looking to promote messages abroad, Reuters reported in January. That makes China Facebook's biggest country for revenue after the United States. The U.S. internet firms are no strangers to governments demands regarding content and user information, and generally say they are bound by local laws.

The companies have often used a technique known as "geo-blocking" to restrict content in a particular country without removing it altogether. But the sweeping language of Hong Kong's new law could mean such measures won't be enough. Authorities will no longer need to get court orders before requesting assistance or information, analysts said.

Requests for data about overseas users would put the companies in an especially tough spot. "It's a global law ... if they comply with national security law in Hong Kong then there is the problem that they may violate laws in other countries," said Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of Hong Kong's Information Technology Federation.

CONTENT QUESTION While the U.S. social media services are blocked in mainland China, they have operated freely in Hong Kong.

Other U.S. internet platforms are also rich with content that is banned in mainland China and may now be judged illegal in Hong Kong. U.S. video streaming site Netflix, for example, carries "Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower", a 2017 documentary on activist Joshua Wong whose books were removed from Hong Kong public libraries last week.

"Ten Years", a 2015 film that has been criticised by Chinese state media for portraying a dystopian future Hong Kong under Chinese Communist Party control, is also available on its platform. Netflix declined to comment.

Google's YouTube is a popular platform for critics of Beijing. New York-based fugitive tycoon Guo Wengui has regularly voiced support for Hong Kong protesters in his videos. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. None of these companies has yet said how they will handle requests from Hong Kong to block or remove content, and the risk of being caught in political crossfire looms large.

"The foreign content players have to rethink what they display in Hong Kong," said Duncan Clark, chairman at consultancy BDA China. "The downside is very big if they get U.S. senators on their backs for accommodating. Any move they make will be heavily scrutinized."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US envoy issues rare public criticism of N Korean official

The top US official on North Korea accused a senior North Korean nuclear negotiator on Wednesday of being locked in an old way of thinking, days after the negotiator said Pyongyang wont resume talks with Washington because of its hostile po...

Ethiopia's week of unrest sees 239 dead, 3,500 arrested

At least 239 people have been killed and 3,500 arrested in more than a week of unrest in Ethiopia that poses the biggest challenge yet to its Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister. In the Oromia region, the toll includes 215 civilians al...

Pak aviation authority suspends licenses of 34 more PIA pilots

Pakistans aviation authority has suspended the licenses of 34 more pilots of Pakistan International Airlines on suspicion of holding fake degrees, according to media reports on Wednesday. Last week, the national flag carrier terminated the ...

Essel Propack sees 'exciting opportunities' in post-COVID-19 world

Packaging major Essel Propack sees exciting opportunities for growth as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, with product and people safety driving a big surge in demand in areas like PPEs, sanitation, food and pharma, according...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020