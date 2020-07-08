Govt approves Rs 12,450cr capital infusion in 3 state-run general insurers
Updated: 08-07-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:33 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three state-owned general insurance companies to strengthen their capital base and make them more stable. The National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United Insurance Company will get the additional capital, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
"Cabinet approves capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore for three public sector general insurance companies – Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited (including Rs 2,500 crore infused in FY2019-20)," an official spokesperson said in a tweet.
Union Cabinet meeting underway
Union Cabinet approves 2 pc interest subvention to Shishu loan category borrowers under PM Mudra Yojna: Prakash Javadekar.
Deadline for OBC Commission to submit its report extended by six months, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Urban cooperative and multi-state co-op banks to be brought under RBI supervision; ordinance to be issued in this regard: Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
1,540 cooperative banks to be brought under RBI's supervision: Prakash Javadekar