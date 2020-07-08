Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCC wins 5 contracts worth Rs 1,396 cr in June

All the orders pertain to its water division, it added. "NCC has received five new orders totalling to Rs 1,396 crore in the month of June, 2020, and all five orders pertain to Water Division," the company said in a BSE filing. These orders have been received from various state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:43 IST
NCC wins 5 contracts worth Rs 1,396 cr in June

NCC Ltd on Wednesday said it has won five contracts worth Rs 1,396 crore in June. All the orders pertain to its water division, it added.

"NCC has received five new orders totalling to Rs 1,396 crore in the month of June, 2020, and all five orders pertain to Water Division," the company said in a BSE filing. These orders have been received from various state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, it said. The company, which started as Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd specializing in construction, has entered into highways, realty and other businesses.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-UK sets out plan to boost economy amid coronavirus hit

British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned of hardship ahead on Wednesday as he set out plans to protect jobs and limit the economic impact of the coronavirus. Below are highlights of Sunaks speech to parliament.JOB RETENTION BONUSWere int...

Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore fund for agriculture infrastructure

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, a new pan-India central government scheme, to provide a medium to long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects fo...

This is how a child's height affects their future risk of obesity

Children who are relatively tall for their age have a higher risk of developing obesity, according to a new study, published in Obesity. In the study, investigators examined the health records of 2.8 million children who were initially exam...

T. John College uses uninterrupted state of art technology amidst the global pandemic

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 8 ANIDigpu The upsurge of the global pandemic due to COVID-19 has adversely affected the education sector as a whole. However, T. John College with its evolutionary techniques combined with the determination ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020