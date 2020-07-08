Left Menu
Uber to provide donors free transport to plasma bank

Over the coming few days and weeks, we will facilitate UberMedic trips/rides for free to COVID-19 recovered citizens to make vital plasma donations for saving lives," Uber India and South Asia Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:16 IST
Ride hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it is offering free rides to donors in the city, travelling to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) that houses the country's first plasma bank. It is also encouraging recovered citizens to support the chief minister's appeal to come forward and help those in need. "The Delhi Government has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19 and this partnership symbolises our contribution to support Delhi and its residents. Over the coming few days and weeks, we will facilitate UberMedic trips/rides for free to COVID-19 recovered citizens to make vital plasma donations for saving lives," Uber India and South Asia Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Uber has launched multiple initiatives to support the government and communities across the country. In April, Uber offered free rides worth Rs 75 lakh to the Delhi Government for emergency services to transport frontline healthcare workers and facilitated 200 UberMedic cars to transport non-COVID patients in coordination with the Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) Ambulance Helpline.

To maintain safety and hygiene, all UberMedic cars providing trips to ILBS are being fitted with a roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver, thereby limiting contact with the rider. Additionally, drivers will be given safety kits that will include masks, sanitizers, gloves and disinfectants to sanitize the cars between rides, Uber said. COVID-19 survivors in the 18 to 60 age group and with weight above 50 kg are eligible to donate plasma after completion of the 14-day recovery period.

However, women who have given birth recently and people with comorbidities cannot donate plasma. PTI SR SHW SHW.

