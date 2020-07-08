GiveIndia appoints Ashok Kumar ER as President

Bengaluru-based nonprofit organisation GiveIndia has appointed Ashok Kumar ER as its President. In his new role, he will be responsible for advancing the strategy and vision, scaling up the donor ecosystem and spearheading the next phase of growth and expansion for GiveIndia, the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kumar is a co-founder of Scripbox, an online investment service provider. Founded in 2000, GiveIndia has been promoting giving through its online donations platform, consumer and workplace giving partnerships.