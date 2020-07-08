Left Menu
Development News Edition

GiveIndia appoints Ashok Kumar ER as President

In his new role, he will be responsible for advancing the strategy and vision, scaling up the donor ecosystem and spearheading the next phase of growth and expansion for GiveIndia, the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday. Kumar is a co-founder of Scripbox, an online investment service provider.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:11 IST
GiveIndia appoints Ashok Kumar ER as President

Bengaluru-based nonprofit organisation GiveIndia has appointed Ashok Kumar ER as its President. In his new role, he will be responsible for advancing the strategy and vision, scaling up the donor ecosystem and spearheading the next phase of growth and expansion for GiveIndia, the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kumar is a co-founder of Scripbox, an online investment service provider. Founded in 2000, GiveIndia has been promoting giving through its online donations platform, consumer and workplace giving partnerships.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB sells $4 billion 3-year global benchmark bond

The Asian Development Bank ADB returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a four billion dollar three-year global bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADBs ordinary capital resources. We are very appreciative of the consis...

Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll rises to 482, tally climbs to 22,063

Ten more people died due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the states toll to 482, while 659 fresh infections pushed the tally to 22,063, according to a health department report. The deaths were reported from Jaipur 3, Kota 2, B...

3 alleged accomplices of gangster Vikas Dubey held in Faridabad by Haryana police

The Haryana Police has arrested three alleged accomplices of Vikas Dubey in a raid at a Faridabad house, which the gangster, wanted for the killing of eight policemen in an ambush, had left a few hours earlier, officials said on Wednesday. ...

FMCG firms report sales growth in June as supply chains stabilise

Several FMCG companies have reported sales growth in June and expect the momentum to continue in Unlock 2.0, though some challenges persist. Firms such as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL and Marico expect overall growth in the April-Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020