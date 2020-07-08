Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling and Wilson Solar asks promoters to provide security for installment default

The Board (excluding the promoter directors) insisted that the promoters provide necessary security in respect of the June installment, in an expeditious manner, which the promoters have assured the Board to revert back at the earliest. On June 26, 2020,  promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd and  Khurshed Daruvala had expressed apprehensions that the facilitation of payment of installment of Rs 500 crore out of the outstanding loans envisaged to be repaid by June 30, 2020 might spill beyond by a few weeks due to impact caused by the global pandemic COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:06 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar asks promoters to provide security for installment default

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday said its board has asked company promoters to provide necessary security in respect of default on the loan installment of Rs 500 crore that was due on June 30. The payment was to be made by Sterling and Wilson Private Ltd and its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International FZE to Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd and Sterling and Wilson International Solar FZCO.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was convened on Tuesday, July 07,2020 at a short notice wherein, the Board noted that despite the sincere efforts of the Promoters, the global pandemic COVID-19 created a significant impact causing delays in their fund raising plans and consequently the June Instalment could not be repaid by June 30, 2020," a regulatory filing said. The Board (excluding the promoter directors) insisted that the promoters provide necessary security in respect of the June installment, in an expeditious manner, which the promoters have assured the Board to revert back at the earliest.

On June 26, 2020,  promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd and  Khurshed Daruvala had expressed apprehensions that the facilitation of payment of installment of Rs 500 crore out of the outstanding loans envisaged to be repaid by June 30, 2020 might spill beyond by a few weeks due to impact caused by the global pandemic COVID-19. The company had received a letter from the promoters on July 4, 2020 informing the company that as apprehended by them, the June Installment could not be facilitated by June 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors of the company called for a meeting with the promoters, so that they could apprise the members of the Board about the specific actions underway at their end to complete facilitation of the June Installment at the earliest possible. The company said that a detailed interaction was conducted between the board of directors and the promoters.

Thereafter, the board asked the promoters firms to provide necessary security to defaulted Rs 500 crore installment..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'Death Cross' strikes U.S. dollar as COVID-19 cases grow

A resurgent coronavirus pandemic in the United States and the prospect of improving growth abroad are souring some investors on the dollar, threatening a years-long rally in the currency.The dollar index is off 6 from its recent highs, whil...

Proposed electricity Bill, 2020 against basic principle of federalism: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 was against the basic principle of federalism and sought its withdrawal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Badal said the prop...

8 NCR districts make up over one-third of active coronavirus cases in UP

Uttar Pradeshs eight districts that fall in the Delhi National Capital Region account for over one-third of active COVID-19 cases and around 28 per cent of the deaths linked to the infection in the state, according to an official data. T...

Finmin asks states to ensure safety of bankers and stern action against unruly

The Finance Ministry has requested states to ensure safety and security of bank officials and stern action against perpetrators following incidences of attack on bankers in some parts of the country in the recent past. The Department of Fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020