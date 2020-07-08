V2 Retail settles dispute with creditor, expects to come out of insolvency

Left Menu
V2 Retail has settled its payment-related dispute with an operational creditor and expects to come out of the insolvency proceedings, according to Ram Chandra Agarwal, the Chairman of the suspended board of the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:31 IST
V2 Retail has settled its payment-related dispute with an operational creditor and expects to come out of the insolvency proceedings, according to Ram Chandra Agarwal, the Chairman of the suspended board of the company. V2 Retail has made payment to the operational creditor, which had dragged it to NCLT, he said.

The company would inform the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) about the development and expects the company to come out of the insolvency proceedings, Agarwal said. Last month NCLT had admitted a plea against V2 Retail Ltd by Totem Media Solutions and directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against it.

“We have settled the matter with the company and have made payments to them. We have filed application informing settlement in the matter,” Agarwal told PTI. According to him, the matter is expected to be heard on July 10.

Passing an order June 25, the Delhi-based NCLT bench had also appointed an interim resolution professional to start the insolvency resolution process of the retailer. The NCLT direction had come over the plea by Totem Media Solutions, a company engaged into the sale of advertising printing space, claiming a default totalling to Rs 86.61 lakh along with the interest.

V2 Retail had contested the claims arguing that higher amount was charged from it for publication of advertisement. However, the tribunal had rejected the claims of V2 Retail saying that it had raised no dispute over the invoice notice sent by the operational creditor. “It has been established by the operational creditor that there is no payment of operational debt, the invoice or notice for payment to the corporate debtor has been delivered by the operational creditor and no notice of dispute has been received by the operational creditor within 10 days of receipt of demand notice,” said NCLT.

Earlier on June 30, in an update to the stock exchanges, V2 Retail said it has been intimated by the resolution professional about the commencement of corporate insolvency resolution process. “In view of the Section 17, 1 8 and 20 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 201 6, the powers of the Board of Directors of Corporate Debtor shall stand suspended and such powers shall be vested with Mr. Amit Gupta, an insolvency professional,” V2 Retail had said.

On July 3, the company had informed to close two retail stores - one at Bihar and another one in Karnataka.’ “Therefore currently 73 retail stores are operational,” the company had said. For FY 2019-20, the company had a revenue of Rs 701.22 crore.

V2 Retail is the second retail venture of Ram Chander Agarwal. His earlier retail firm Vishal Retail was closed after having financial troubles..

