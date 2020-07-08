Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cipla launches generic version of remdesivir at Rs 4,000 per vial

Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday said it has launched its generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir at Rs 4,000 per vial, which is among the lowest globally, and is looking to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:37 IST
Cipla launches generic version of remdesivir at Rs 4,000 per vial

Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday said it has launched its generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir at Rs 4,000 per vial, which is among the lowest globally, and is looking to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month. Cipremi is priced at Rs 4,000 per 100 mg vial, Cipla said in a statement.

"We are proud to commercially launch Cipremi today (on Wednesday); amongst the lowest priced globally, and aim to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month itself," Cipla Executive Vice-President and CEO (India Business) Nikhil Chopra said in an e-mailed statement. To further ensure equitable distribution, the drug will be available through government and hospital channels only, he added.

"Cipla will also be donating some amount of the drug as part of its efforts to support the community in this time of need," Chopra said. Cipremi has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need.

Pharmaceutical major Mylan NV on Monday has said that its generic version of remdesivir will be priced at Rs 4,800 per 100 mg vial. Hyderbad-based drug firm Hetero has earlier said it has fixed a maximum retail price of Rs 5,400 per vial for the drug.

Remdesivir is the only United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) treatment for adult and paediatric patients hospitalised with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection. In May, domestic pharma firms Hetero, Cipla and Jubilant Life Sciences entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with drug major Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Weaponized' Facebook fails to protect civil rights, audit says

Facebook Incs decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a terrible precedent that could allow the platform to be weaponized to suppress voting, an external civil rights audit found on Wednesday. The report...

Pune district adds record 1,618 COVID-19 cases; 25 more die

Pune district reported 1,618 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - highest single-day spike - taking the count to 32,596 on Wednesday, while 25 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said. The death toll reached 9...

Brazil's president, infected with virus, touts malaria drug

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with the coronavirus, on Wednesday defended his governments handling of the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Brazilians and touted his use of a contentious anti-malaria drug. ...

Naidu reviews Monsoon Session planning, Par panel meetings

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday reviewed the seating arrangements for parliamentarians during the Monsoon session of Parliament and their participation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. At an hour-long meeting with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020