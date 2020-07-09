Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghanaian activists sue government to save forest from mine

By Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu ACCRA, July 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Environmental activists have sued Ghana's government to stop a proposed mining project in a protected national forest, which they say endangers their health and well-being, amid growing calls to increase nature reserves to combat climate change. The proposed mine in the Atewa Range Forest is part of a $2 billion deal signed with China, which will gain access to bauxite - used to make aluminium - in exchange for financing infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges in Ghana.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 01:04 IST
Ghanaian activists sue government to save forest from mine

By Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu ACCRA, July 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Environmental activists have sued Ghana's government to stop a proposed mining project in a protected national forest, which they say endangers their health and well-being, amid growing calls to increase nature reserves to combat climate change.

The proposed mine in the Atewa Range Forest is part of a $2 billion deal signed with China, which will gain access to bauxite - used to make aluminium - in exchange for financing infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges in Ghana. Seven local advocacy groups and four citizens claim that mining in the forest violates their constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment and their right to protect it for future generations, their lawyer said this week.

"The forest is our life," said Oteng Adjei, head of Concerned Citizens of the Atewa Landscape, one of the groups involved in the case, which went to the High Court on July 1, according to documents seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Bauxite mining is a one-time payment. (The government) cannot bring back the original forest."

Ghana's government spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the state-owned Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) declined to comment. President Nana Akufo-Addo has previously said the bauxite can be extracted without disturbing the wildlife, and GIADEC has promised the growing bauxite industry will create 35,000 jobs.

Scientists estimate at least a million species face extinction in the next few decades and the United Nations wants governments to back plans to conserve 30% of the earth's surface by 2030 at its Biodiversity Convention in China next year. Across Africa, local groups are becoming increasingly emboldened to use the courts to pursue grievances against mining firms, as they balance the need to boost growth and jobs with maintaining their dwindling forest cover.

Ghana experienced a 60% rise in primary forest loss between 2017 and 2018 - the highest rise in any tropical country, according to the U.S.-based Global Forest Watch, with trees lost to illegal mining, logging and expanding cocoa farms. The Atewa forest is home to rare plants and animals and is the source of three major rivers that provide water to millions, including residents of the capital Accra, about 90 km away.

Campaigners want it to be turned into a national park, but bulldozers have already begun to clear paths in the forest. Activists and residents have been campaigning since 2017 to stop the mine with marches, an online petition nearly 30,000 signatures, a billboard outside the presidential palace and support on Twitter from actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

"It is unfortunate that time and again, citizens have to fight our own government before we can secure our environment," said Daryl Bosu, deputy national director of A Rocha Ghana, one of the conservation groups suing the government.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide who played a central role in President Donald Trumps impeachment case, announced his retirement from the Army on Wednesday in a scathing statement that accused the president of running a ...

Posing as cops, 6 men barge into a house, loot residents: Police

The Kolkata police on Wednesday arrested one member of a gang, which posing as police team barged into a house in Kareya area with him, forced one of the family members to accompany them to a banks ATM to withdraw Rs 10,000 and decamped wit...

UK gets creative: Job bonus and eating out schemes announced

The British government unveiled a raft of measures Wednesday it hopes will limit an anticipated spike in unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Most noteworthy were a new bonus plan aimed at getting firms to retain workers th...

Lebanese man who financed Hezbollah in US returns home

A Lebanese businessman serving a five-year sentence in the United States for providing millions of dollars to the militant Hezbollah group arrived Wednesday in Beirut after his early release, local media reported. Kassim Tajideen was senten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020