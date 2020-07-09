Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high as Wall St rises with tech shares

U.S stocks rose on Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a record closing high, supported by technology shares as early signs of an economic rebound offset concern about further lockdowns due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country. Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp provided the biggest boosts to the Dow and S&P 500, with the S&P 500 technology index up 1.6% and leading sector gains.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 02:02 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high as Wall St rises with tech shares

U.S stocks rose on Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a record closing high, supported by technology shares as early signs of an economic rebound offset concern about further lockdowns due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country.

Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp provided the biggest boosts to the Dow and S&P 500, with the S&P 500 technology index up 1.6% and leading sector gains. The Nasdaq outpaced the other two major indexes, ending 1.4% higher, led by Amazon.com, its fourth record closing high this month. The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 3 million, affecting nearly one of every 100 Americans. California, Hawaii, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas broke their previous daily record highs for new infections.

Investors have been weighing a string of upbeat economic data including record job additions and a rebound in the service sector in June, against the surge in U.S. coronavirus cases recently, but the S&P 500 is still up more than 40% from its March closing low. "The market continues to ignore the potential consequences of these spikes in new coronavirus cases," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"It's overbought," he said. "While I don't expect this market to crash... I think investors at this juncture are playing with fire," he said, noting the rise in safe-haven gold prices. Adding to the optimistic tone late in the session, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told CNBC in an interview that U.S. unemployment will likely decline to below 8% "maybe even 7%" by the end of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.1 points, or 0.68%, to 26,067.28, the S&P 500 gained 24.62 points, or 0.78%, to 3,169.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 148.61 points, or 1.44%, to 10,492.50. Markets also appeared to be in a wait-and-watch mode before the beginning of the second-quarter earnings season, which kicks off next week with reports from the big Wall Street banks.

Quarterly earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to decline nearly 44% year-on-year, the steepest drop since the 2008 financial crisis, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Biogen Inc jumped 4.4% after the company said it submitted the marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer's disease therapy, aducanumab.

Allstate Corp shares fell 4.8% as the U.S. insurer said it would buy National General Holdings Corp for about $4 billion, scaling up its auto insurance business. National General shares surged 65.8%. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.34-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 99 new highs and 18 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.40 billion shares, compared with the 12.4 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by C Nivedita and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Maju Samuel)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn's accused smugglers unlikely to win quick bail

A U.S. judge said she is unlikely to quickly release a Massachusetts father and son being held on charges they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.At a Wednesday hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge In...

Health News Roundup: Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence; Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence in early hard-hit statesNew Jersey on Wednesday adopted one of the toughest coronavirus face mask orders in the United States and New York ...

Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil's Bolsonaro

Facebook Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons. The company said that despite effo...

People News Roundup: Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle and Depp appears in UK court, reject claims

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battleJohnny Depp launched his legal action against Britains The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020