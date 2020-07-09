Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visa announces arrival of click to pay for simpler online checkout experience

Click to pay launches at a crucial time in New Zealand as businesses and consumers embrace the rapid shift to digital commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-07-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 09:01 IST
Visa announces arrival of click to pay for simpler online checkout experience
Jamie Jermain, Head of Payments at The Warehouse Group welcomes click to pay as part of its evolving e-commerce offering. Image Credit: ANI

Visa, the global payments company, today announced the arrival of click to pay, a simpler and more secure online checkout experience in New Zealand.

Built on the EMV® Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) industry specification, click to pay has started to roll out across participating New Zealand businesses, and is designed to mirror the consistent checkout experience in physical stores – with one terminal (or in this case 'button') to accept all cards.

Click to pay launches at a crucial time in New Zealand as businesses and consumers embrace the rapid shift to digital commerce. More than 40 per cent of New Zealanders have made five or more online purchases in the past three months, yet 43 per cent have given up on an online purchase due to the amount of information required – representing lost sales for New Zealand businesses. Click to pay provides an efficient solution, removing the need to key in personal account numbers and passwords.

"As demand for convenient and secure commerce is prompting New Zealand businesses to digitise at speed, it is critical for businesses to offer an easy, smart and secure online checkout, replicating the seamless experience provided by contactless payments in-store," said Marty Kerr, Visa's Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific.

"With click to pay, we are removing the friction caused by manual card entry, passwords and other hurdles consumers and businesses face in today's digital-first world. We believe click to pay will result in reduced cart abandonment and increased customer satisfaction, helping New Zealand businesses to grow."

New Zealand businesses among global leaders

Businesses including The Warehouse Group, Ticketek and Mitre 10 are among the first to adopt click to pay on their websites, with payment processors Windcave, Paystation and Cybersource enabling the functionality for New Zealand businesses.

Jamie Jermain, Head of Payments at The Warehouse Group welcomes click to pay as part of its evolving e-commerce offering. "The Warehouse Group has experienced a rapidly growing demand for online shopping solutions, spurred on by customers seeking out more click and collect and online delivery services that became both a necessity during the lockdown and a popular option beyond," said Mr Jermain.

Ticketek has also enabled click to pay for online and mobile. Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG and Ticketek, says the added convenience and security will streamline the final step of an online purchase. "Enhancing the experience of ticket sales is at the heart of our business, so a simpler, faster online checkout is another way we're improving the customer journey," said Jones.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. The policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 p...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battleJohnny Depp launched his legal action against Britains The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private liv...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Devils to name Ruff as head coach - reportThe New Jersey Devils are hiring Lindy Ruff as head coach, NHL Networks Kevin Weekes reported Wednesday. Ruff, 60, previously served as head coa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020