Samya.ai Announces Formation of New Advisory Board

Committee of CPG industry leaders and investors will influence the company's innovation agenda and provide guidance on go-to-market strategies CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samya.ai, an enterprise revenue growth AI SaaS company, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic committee of trusted advisors. The Advisory Board includes distinguished CPG industry leaders and investors whose focus will be to shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of Samya, working closely with the leadership team. The Advisory Board includes: • Ret. Gen. Stan McChrystal, Former commander of U.S. & International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF); Founder McChrystal GroupRavi Dhar, Prof. Yale University; Director, Center for Customer Insights • Dr. Ashish Gupta, MD, Co-Founder of Helion VC; Board Member at HUL • Deb Henretta, Partner G100 Companies; Ex-Group President of Procter & GambleAlan Rosling, Co-founder and Director at ECube Investment Advisors • Arijit Sengupta, Founder and Managing Partner at Kradle Ventures; Founder and ex-CEO of Antuit.ai • Deborah Kops, Principal, Sourcing Change; Ex-board member of Antuit.ai • Ankur Sahu, Retired Partner, Former Co-head of Private Equity for Asia Pacific, Goldman SachsSteve Ciesinski, Faculty Member at Stanford University; Ex-President SRI InternationalYossi Feinberg, Adams Distinguished Professor of Management & Professor of Economics at Stanford Graduate School of Business Samya was founded by Shailendra Singh, Deepinder Dhingra and Pavan Palety, experienced leaders who have previously held leadership positions at organizations including IBM, Noodle.ai, Mu Sigma and MarketsandMarkets. By uniting the power of deep learning, probabilistic machine learning and reinforcement learning with deep domain expertise, Samya enables CPG companies to recapture their true revenue growth potential.

Stan McChrystal said: "Enticing top leaders, advisors and investors strongly underpins the confidence that I have in Samya's technology and ability to execute global strategy. I know that the experience this team has will be invaluable through the next phase of rapid growth." Ravi Dhar said: "The global CPG industry is losing significant revenue growth potential due to increased scale, complexity and volatility at the intersection of demand and supply operations. Samya is helping companies move towards interconnected intelligence that can make the kinds of recommendations that demand planners need based on their unique and ever-changing demand landscape." Ankur Sahu said: "In the current extremely dynamic global economic environment it is all the more critical for enterprises to leverage advanced AI and ML to optimize decision making. Samya has a unique and differentiated solution and I am confident that the experience and drive of the executive team will enable them to achieve rapid success and become an important partner to the global CPG industry. I am excited to guide and help the them in this journey." Samya is currently partnering with select Fortune 500 customers to unlock revenue growth potential and plans to launch its Dynamic Demand.ai product to the CPG market later this month. "Samya has consistently sought out and worked with the best talent in CPG since day one, which has helped us build an exciting company," said Pavan Palety, CCO at Samya. "Our advisory board members have a diverse and impressive set of expertise in helping CPG companies stay ahead of today's complex and volatile dynamics. Their guidance will be extremely valuable to our customers and the industry and I look forward to the journey ahead." About Samya.ai Samya.ai is the only Revenue Growth AI company in the CPG space operating at the intersection of demand and supply operations. Samya.ai brings the power of deep learning, probabilistic machine learning and reinforcement learning approaches together with deep domain expertise to help CPG companies recapture revenue growth potential. Samya.ai is headquartered in Chicago, USA with its offices in London, UK and main product and R&D centre in Bangalore, India.

