Microsoft India appoints Navtez Bal as Executive Director for public sector unit
In this role, Bal will lead and expand Microsoft's public sector business in India, with a focus on driving digital transformation and innovation across organisations, a statement said. He takes over from Manish Prakash, who will transition to the role of Government Regional Business Lead, Microsoft Asia, it added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:39 IST
Microsoft India on Thursday said it has appointed Navtez Bal as the Executive Director of its public sector business. In this role, Bal will lead and expand Microsoft's public sector business in India, with a focus on driving digital transformation and innovation across organisations, a statement said.
He takes over from Manish Prakash, who will transition to the role of Government Regional Business Lead, Microsoft Asia, it added. Earlier, Bal was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led the restructuring and transformation services and operations service line in India. With over two decades of experience, Bal has been engaged with various industries, including oil and gas, power, metals and mining and the automotive industry, across several geographies. He has extensive experience in strategy development, business building, operational transformation, and organisation redesign, the statement said.
"Navtez will bring his in-depth sectoral knowledge to steer Microsoft's public sector business in India. Microsoft is deeply invested in the digital transformation of the government ecosystem in India and has been working closely with central and state governments across the country to deliver critical digital skills and technology to accelerate their digital success," it added..
