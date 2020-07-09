Left Menu
Development News Edition

FinMin asks states, UTs to ensure safety of bank staff, take stern action against unruly people

The development comes against the backdrop of incidences of bank staff coming under attack in some parts of the country in recent weeks. In a letter written to the chief secretaries of states and union territories (UTs), the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has said that incidences of unruly behaviour of anti-social elements against bankers need to be responded with stern action taken against such elements, according to sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:28 IST
FinMin asks states, UTs to ensure safety of bank staff, take stern action against unruly people

The Finance Ministry has requested states and union territories to ensure safety and security of bank officials as well as take stern action against those who indulge in unruly behaviour with the officials. The development comes against the backdrop of incidences of bank staff coming under attack in some parts of the country in recent weeks.

In a letter written to the chief secretaries of states and union territories (UTs), the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has said that incidences of unruly behaviour of anti-social elements against bankers need to be responded with stern action taken against such elements, according to sources. Last month, a female employee with Canara Bank was attacked by a police constable at the bank's Saroli branch in Surat, Gujarat. Few incidents, including attack on Bank of India staff in Maharashtra, were also reported after the Surat attack.

Citing recent news reports, the department said those have highlighted instances of anti-social elements behaving in an unruly manner with bankers within bank premises. "You would agree that such incidents need to be responded to proactively and with a firm hand, stern action taken against such elements with full force of law so that bankers are protected and the public assured of secured access to banking services," the department said in a letter said dated July 7.

Securing the availability of banking services to the public at all times is essential for households to meet their expenses. It is also required for traders, farmers and industries to carry on regular economic activities. Delivery of essentials services, including banking, is all the more important in the present context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter said.

The DFS has requested states to appropriately sensitise and instruct district magistrates and the state police to take all necessary measures for prevention of timely and effective response and deterrent actions. “Public communication of the state’s resolve and actions to deal firmly with miscreants would also help in deterring and instilling confidence in the public and the banking community,” it said.

About the letter, All India Bank Employees Association General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said the matter has finally received the attention of the government. Pointing out that banking services are very important for the economy in these difficult times, he stressed on the need to take measures to deal firmly with miscreants who indulge in such attacks.

Following the Surat incident, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance. "Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," she had said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus infections rise above 250,000 in Iran

Irans total number of coronavirus cases has reached 250,458 and a record 221 people died of the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 12,305, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.Iran, the Middle East country har...

Vietnam 2020 economic growth seen at 3%-4% - govt economic advisors

Vietnams economic growth is seen slowing down to 3-4 this year from an expansion of 7.02 last year due to wider impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of government economic advisors said on Thursday. Inflation will be kept below 4 th...

HCC reports consolidated net profit at Rs 311 cr for Mar quarter

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a...

We have to figure out how we can play our roles in anti-racism movement: Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith says his board will figure out in the coming days the effective role it can play in the Black Lives Matter movement in a country that has a history of segregation. The South African cricket team no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020