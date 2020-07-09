Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests over economy in Israel may turn violent, opposition leader says

"The big question is what the government plans to do in the coming days." Asked how far Israel was from violent unrest, Lapid said: "Not that far.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:09 IST
Protests over economy in Israel may turn violent, opposition leader says
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@yairlapid)

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Thursday protests over the economic slowdown could soon turn violent as restrictions to contain the coronavirus are reimposed and state assistance for the jobless lags.

Alarmed by a new spike in COVID-19 cases, conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week ordered a slew of businesses to shut back down and disbanded some children's summer camps, dashing hopes for relief from record 21% unemployment. Protesters from across the political spectrum have taken to the streets with demands for speedier compensation from a coalition government they see as overstaffed and ineffectual. Less than half of $29 billion in pledged aid has been paid out.

Israeli police said there had been no sign of violence at protests, but Lapid, a centrist, cautioned that could change. "We are talking to people who are becoming more and more desperate and angry, who feel, and rightly so, that the country has deserted them at their hardest hour," Lapid told Reuters.

"We are trying to be responsible...to calm things down, telling people, 'You know violence is not the answer'," he said. "But it's getting harder by the day...I sympathise with the anger and I also worry about the possibility of violence as a result of this anger. What I am trying to do is not to encourage it but to raise a red flag as to what might happen."

Tamar Hermann, a political scientist and sociologist at the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute, said violence had been rare at past domestic demonstrations. "In Israel, violence has always created a backlash against the protesters," she said. But Hermann said Israelis from many income groups were now feeling economic pain. "The big question is what the government plans to do in the coming days."

Asked how far Israel was from violent unrest, Lapid said: "Not that far. Not far enough". (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former SA cricketers criticise Lungi Ngidi's Black Lives Matter stance

Former South African cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar have slammed Lungi Ngidi for his support for Black Lives Matter BLM movement, saying the pacer should also speak up against the attacks on white farmers in the country. The 24-y...

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering&#160;ca...

U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhis trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences GSP, U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. The ...

Heavy rainfall triggers landslides, flood-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh

Continuous rainfall in the past four days has triggered landslides and a flood-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh, damaging roads, houses and inundating low-lying areas, officials said on Thursday. Massive landslides have been reported in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020