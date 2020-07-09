HCC CFO Shailesh Sawa tenders resignation

Hindustan Construction Company on Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer Shailesh Sawa has tendered his resignation and has been relieved from the company services

Exploring opportunity outside the company has been cited as the reason for Sawa's resignation

"Shailesh Sawa, CFO & KMP of the company has tendered his resignation on June 27, 2020, from the services of the company, to explore an opportunity outside and he will be relieved from the services with effective from July 9, 2020, after the closure of the business hours," the company said in a BSE filing. Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) Ltd has a presence in the sectors of transportation, power and water. The HCC Group, with a turnover of Rs. 9,437 crore, comprises HCC Ltd, HCC Infrastructure Co Ltd, and Steiner AG in Switzerland.