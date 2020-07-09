EESL and NOIDA partner to install public electric vehicles charging stations

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has signed an agreement with the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA)to promote electric vehicles and install public EV charging stations & related infrastructure.

The partnership will also facilitate the creation of an infrastructural ecosystem to accelerate e-mobility uptake as the nation emerges from the lockdown post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement was signed bySh. A.K. Tyagi, General Manager, NOIDA Authority and Shri Amit Kaushik, Executive Director (Growth), EESL in the august presence of Smt. Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, NOIDA Authority.

Speaking at the agreement-signing ceremony, Smt. Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO, NOIDA, said, "Developing a sustainable landscape with strong supporting EV infrastructure is the key to cultivating consumer confidence in electric vehicles. This will significantly enhance consumer convenience as well. With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local pollutants emission levels are also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air and several public health beneﬁts."

Shri Amit Kaushik, ED, EESL said, "Electric Vehicles (EVs) are at the forefront of the world's agenda to move towards a sustainable future and EESL is proud to be progressively leading initiatives to promote EV adoption in India under its national e-mobility programme. We are pleased to partner with NOIDA authority to co-create synergies to set up Public EV Charging Infrastructure in Noida."

EESL will make an upfront investment on services pertaining to the agreement along with the operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure by qualified manpower. NOIDA authority will be responsible for the provision of space for the charging infrastructure. The initiative is estimated to save over 3.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per e-car per year.

Noida authority has been sanctioned 162 Public EV Charging Stations (PCS) comprising 54 Bharat DC001 (15kW) and 108 122kW (50kW CCS2+ 50kW CHAdeMO+ 22kW Type2) Fast Chargers under the FAME India Scheme Phase-II of Department of Heavy Industry (DHI). EESL is the selected organization for deployment of public charging stations in NOIDA City.

So far, EESL has installed 20 EV chargers, 13 are commissioned and 7 are under commissioning. These EV chargers have been installed around the prominent places of Noida such as the Ganga shopping complex (Sector 29), near the electronic city metro station (Sector 63), opposite shopprix mall (Sector 61), near RTO office (Sector 33), Advant Chowk (Sector 142) and main market of Sector 50 to name a few.

With its innovative model of demand aggregation and bulk procurement, EESL receives electric vehicles and chargers at a signiﬁcantly discounted rate vis-à-vis the actual market value. Further, with access to low-cost funds, the overall cost of the project becomes competitive. With this, EESL has established a sustainable business model which is affordable for end consumers.

NOIDA authority is constantly working to make the city cleaner, greener, and more sustainable. It has been at the forefront in establishing the public charging infrastructure and spurring the e-mobility adoption in the city.

(With Inputs from PIB)