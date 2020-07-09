Left Menu
162 new charging stations for electric vehicles in Noida soon

This agreement builds upon a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the EESL and the Noida Authority last year, which led to the installation of 20 EV chargers in the city, the officials said. Thirteen of those EVs have been commissioned while seven are yet to be functional.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:48 IST
Over 160 charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) are set to come up soon here, with the Noida Authority and the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) signing an agreement for it on Thursday, officials said. The move is aimed at promoting electric vehicles by installing public EV charging stations and developing related infrastructure here, they said.  This agreement builds upon a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the EESL and the Noida Authority last year, which led to the installation of 20 EV chargers in the city, the officials said.

Thirteen of those EVs have been commissioned while seven are yet to be functional. These EV chargers were installed at prominent places of Noida such as Ganga Shopping Complex (Sector 29), near the Electronic City Metro Station (Sector 63), opposite Shopprix Mall (Sector 61), near RTO office (Sector 33), Advant Chowk (Sector 142) and the main market of Sector 50, among others. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Thursday said developing a sustainable landscape with strong supporting EV infrastructure is the key to cultivating consumer confidence in electric vehicles and will significantly enhance consumer convenience as well.

"With increasing penetration of EVs, the local pollutants emission levels are also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air and several public health beneﬁts," Maheshwari said in a statement. The agreement was signed for the Noida Authority by its General Manager Rajeev Tyagi and Amit Kaushik, Executive Director (Growth) of EESL, a joint venture of public sector undertaking (PSUs) under the Union Ministry of Power.

"Electric vehicles are at the forefront of the world's agenda to move towards a sustainable future and EESL is proud to be progressively leading initiatives to promote EV adoption in India under its national e-mobility programme," EESL's Kaushik said. According to the agreement, the EESL will make an upfront investment on services pertaining to the agreement along with the operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure by qualified manpower, while the Noida Authority will be responsible for the provision of space for the work.

"The initiative is estimated to save over 3.7 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per e-car per year," according to the statement. The Noida Authority has been sanctioned 162 public EV charging stations, it added.

