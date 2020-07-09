Seshasayee Paper suspends ops at Tirunelveli unit

Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI): Paper manufacturer Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd has suspended operations at its facility in Tirunelveli after some employees contracted the COVID-19 virus infection, the company said on Thursday. "..we hereby inform that the company's operations in its unit in Tirunelveli has been temporarily shut since July 7 following detection of COVID-19 virus infection to some contract/regular employees," the Tamil Nadu based company said in a BSE filing.

The company is engaged in manufacturing of writing and printing paper at this facility with a capacity of around 1.50 lakh tonnes. In 2017, the company successfully completed mill expansion plan at this facility at a cost of Rs 75 crore to upgrade the quality of products.

According to the state health department, Chennai has been recording high number of fresh virus cases. However, over the past few days districts have been witnessing a spurt in the number of new cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 4,231 fresh cases..