Left Menu
Development News Edition

Import of cut flowers permitted only through Chennai airport: DGFT

Import of cut flowers are now allowed only through Chennai airport, according to a notification of the commerce ministry. Similarly, India imported Orchids worth Rs 15.86 crore in the last fiscal from Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and Thailand. Chrysanthemums imports aggregated at Rs 42 lakh in that fiscal from Colombia, Kenya, Netherland, New Zealand and Thailand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:47 IST
Import of cut flowers permitted only through Chennai airport: DGFT

Import of cut flowers are now allowed only through Chennai airport, according to a notification of the commerce ministry. Earlier there were no such restrictions on the import of these flowers which include Roses, Carnations, Orchids, Chrysanthemums and Lilies.

"Import policy of cut flowers... continues to remain free. However, import will be through Chennai airport only," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with export and import related issues.

Import of these flowers stood at USD 3.92 million (about Rs 29.4 crore) in 2019-20 as against USD 3.96 (Rs 29.7 crore) million in the previous fiscal. India imported roses worth Rs 11.48 lakh in 2019-20 mainly from Ecuador.

Inbound shipments of Carnations in 2019-20 stood at Rs 0.22 lakh from Spain and Nepal. Similarly, India imported Orchids worth Rs 15.86 crore in the last fiscal from Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and Thailand. Chrysanthemums imports aggregated at Rs 42 lakh in that fiscal from Colombia, Kenya, Netherland, New Zealand and Thailand.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors open Wirecard money laundering probe

German state prosecutors are investigating individuals at Wirecard for suspected money laundering, they said on Thursday, adding to probes into alleged fraud, balance falsification and market manipulation at the collapsed firm. The Irish Ti...

Rupanagar DC goes into home quarantine as SDM contracts coronavirus

Rupanagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri on Thursday went into home quarantine after an SDM tested positive for COVID-19, officials saidSubdivisional Magistrate G S Johal has mild symptoms, they said, adding that he had had attended a meet...

Maha to create stressed fund for slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai

To provide necessary financial assistance to developers for undertaking slum rehabilitation projects in the city, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a special stressed fund where it will contribute nearly Rs 700-1,000 crore. T...

Northern Ireland to get religious same-sex marriage

Same-sex religious marriages will be allowed in Northern Ireland, the British government said on Thursday, bowing to pressure from LGBT campaigners after the first secular lesbian wedding in February.Gay and lesbian couples in Northern Irel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020