Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data of one country should not become surreptitious property of another country: Prasad

He said the world needs more transparency and openness. "Data of one country should not become surreptitious property of another country," the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:41 IST
Data of one country should not become surreptitious property of another country: Prasad

IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday called for transparency in data usage and said data of a country should not be used by another country as its surreptitious property. He said a true digital world can only survive in democracy, and there is a need for more transparent system.

"The essence of digital world is transparency where on a click of button, everything is available. This system must be maintained in a robust manner. With regard to privacy, with regard to data safety and security, and proper containment of surveillance," Prasad said while speaking at the India Global Week 2020. He said the world needs more transparency and openness.

"Data of one country should not become surreptitious property of another country," the minister said. Talking about India's data protection law in works, Prasad said the Bill is being examined by select committee of Parliament.

He said that in the proposed data protection bill, the government has maintained that personal data should only be used after the consent and only to the extent the consent is given. The draft personal data protection bill bars storing and processing of personal data by entities without the explicit consent of an individual.

It, however, provides for exemptions for "reasonable purposes" such as "prevention and detection of any unlawful activity including fraud, whistle blowing, merger and acquisitions, network and information security, credit scoring, recovery of debt, processing of publicly available personal data, and the operation of search engines". The proposed legislation provides for stringent ground rules for processing of personal and sensitive information of children, while mandating the processing of 'critical' personal data only in India.

"Open society, democratic world need to acknowledge that fair data regime thrives, develops only in democratic ecosystem, any kind of data imperialism is plainly unacceptable to us," Prasad said. Talking about support for development of apps in the country, after the government blocked 59 Chinese apps, Prasad said the government has schemes to fund start-ups and there are various venture capital firms that are handholding the Indian start-up ecosystems.

"We are also supporting them through daughter funds," Prasad said..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus expo...

Democrats vow to keep up fight after Supreme Court blocks bid for Trump finances

Democrats vowed to keep up their fight to get access to President Donald Trumps finances after the U.S. Supreme Court denied their request to see them as it ruled they must be shared with a New York criminal investigation. The decision mean...

Post-Trump era a possibility, Europeans see no quick fix to U.S. ties

If Donald Trump loses in November, its no secret that most European policymakers will be happy to see his back. But as they envision the possibility of a post-Trump future, many are wondering how quickly the trans-Atlantic alliance can be f...

Prosecutor raids on Bulgarian president's offices draw public anger

Prosecutors raided the offices of two of Bulgarian President Rumen Radevs staff on Thursday as part of investigations, prompting thousands to take to the streets of Sofia later in protest at their action. Many protesters saw the showy raids...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020