Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galwan clash made Indians reduce Chinese app usage even before govt ban: Nielsen Media

The market research agency said weekly usage of Chinese apps by those having such apps installed on their phones decreased by 5 per cent to 77 per cent in the week to June 20, which dropped further to 76 per cent. The highest impact was among users in tier-I cities, and those aged between 15-24, it said, adding that both the segments reported a 11 per cent drop in percentage of users per week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:52 IST
Galwan clash made Indians reduce Chinese app usage even before govt ban: Nielsen Media

Indians reduced usage of Chinese apps following death of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, even before the government banned 59 of those apps, data released by Nielsen Media showed on Thursday. The government on June 29 banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley on June 15 following weeks of tense stand-off along the Line of Actual control. The market research agency said weekly usage of Chinese apps by those having such apps installed on their phones decreased by 5 per cent to 77 per cent in the week to June 20, which dropped further to 76 per cent.

The highest impact was among users in tier-I cities, and those aged between 15-24, it said, adding that both the segments reported a 11 per cent drop in percentage of users per week. Those who were visiting the app, did so fewer times in a day, it said, pointing to a 10 per cent decline in the average number of sessions to 5.4 per day for the week ended June 27 from 7.4 in the week ended June 20.

Males aged between 15-24 led the reduction in number of sessions as well, with an 18 per cent decline, while tier-II cities saw 20 per cent decline, the data said. During the COVID-19 related lockdown period, the percentage of users per week had touched a peak of 80 per cent for the week ended June 13, and the average number of sessions had touched nearly 8 per day, it said.

There were calls from civil society groups to boycott Chinese products and services, even before the government announced the ban. Nielsen's data is gathered from anonymous monitoring of 1 lakh mobile phones, running on popular Android operating system, of users aged between 15-44.

Meanwhile, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) came out with data points on TV viewership, which showed that weekly viewing inched up to 1.017 trillion minutes for the week ended July 3, higher than 887 billion minutes registered pre-Covid, but lower than the peak of 1.266 trillion achieved during the lockdown. Viewership of news channels went up considerably due to appetite for information, while those for general entertainment and sports decreased due to lack of new content.

Advertising is also sluggish, and in segments where the volumes have gone up, there is no pricing power with the broadcasters as the value has gone down, it said. The diminishing utility of mythological serials, which were being re-telecast during the peak of COVID-19 amid lack of new content, continues from a rating perspective, it said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Driver reaction to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback

Driver reaction at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday to Renaults announcement that Spains double world champion Fernando Alonso will be returning to the sport with them next season at the age of 39 after two years out. Lewis Hamilton, Merc...

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr urged him to resign-testimony

Geoffrey Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr strongly pressed him to resign, according to a copy of his written congressional test...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus expo...

Democrats vow to keep up fight after Supreme Court blocks bid for Trump finances

Democrats vowed to keep up their fight to get access to President Donald Trumps finances after the U.S. Supreme Court denied their request to see them as it ruled they must be shared with a New York criminal investigation. The decision mean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020