Goyal holds meeting with Sovereign Funds, Institutional Investors

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a meeting with sovereign funds and institutional investors on ways to promote investments in the country. In the meeting, the minister spoke on the need for large investments in the short term for India's long term development.

"Held a round table meeting with Sovereign Funds and Institutional Investors and spoke on the need for large investments in the short term for India's long term development," Goyal said in a tweet. He added that the government is taking decisive steps to reform and promote domestic industry, contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose by 13 per cent - the sharpest pace in the last four fiscals - to a record of USD 49.97 billion in 2019-20. Total FDI into India including re-invested earnings and other capital in 2019-20 stood at USD 73.45 billion as against USD 62 billion in the previous fiscal.