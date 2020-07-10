Left Menu
Development News Edition

Natco Pharma’s Canadian unit signs pact with Celgene for cancer treatment drug

Natco Pharma on Friday said its Canadian subsidiary has entered into a settlement agreement with biopharmaceutical firm Celgene (part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for Lenalidomide capsules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 11:48 IST
Natco Pharma’s Canadian unit signs pact with Celgene for cancer treatment drug

Natco Pharma on Friday said its Canadian subsidiary has entered into a settlement agreement with biopharmaceutical firm Celgene (part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for Lenalidomide capsules. Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. "Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., Canada, a subsidiary of Natco Pharma Ltd has entered into a settlement agreement with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for the product Lenalidomide Capsules in Canada," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The terms of the agreement are confidential as per the agreement, the company added. Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 676.50 apiece on BSE.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by pandemic, risk of rising unemployment

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government agency said on Friday. If sol...

Compassion, vigilance important to tackle COVID-19 menace: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that compassion and vigilance are important in tackling the COVID-19 menace. Whether it is the government or the society, both compassion and vigilance are our biggest motivators to tackle this ...

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in UP: Police

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. The SUV met with an accident in Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an...

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, Readers' Award Survey 2020

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 10 ANIBusinessWire India The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts have been voted the Worlds Best Hotel Brand by Travel Leisure, USA Worlds Best Awards Survey, 2020. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management, The Leel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020