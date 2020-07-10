Left Menu
HDFC ERGO launches Corona Kavach policy

HDFC ERGO, the country's third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced the launch of 'Corona Kavach' policy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:40 IST
HDFC ERGO. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO, the country's third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced the launch of 'Corona Kavach' policy. This new indemnity health policy will offer cover against medical expenses incurred due to hospitalization of individuals seeking treatment for COVID-19, on positive diagnosis for the virus in a government authorized diagnostic centre.

In addition, the policy will also cover expenses incurred on the treatment of co-morbidity along with the treatment for COVID-19. The current pandemic is a grave threat to the health of individuals, whilst also affecting their financial well-being due to the high cost of COVID-19 treatment.

But, we must slowly gather the pace to 'Look Ahead' and move towards the new normal, with confidence. The 'Corona Kavach' policy indemnifies policyholders for medical expenses on hospitalization for the treatment of the virus and includes the expense incurred on treating co-morbidity along with COVID-19. The policy will also cover road ambulance expenses, in case the service is opted for the purpose of hospitalization due to COVID-19. Home Care Expenses benefit (up to a period of 14 days) will also be covered in the policy for those seeking treatment within the comfort of their own homes, on the advice of a medical practitioner.

Additionally, expenses incurred for inpatient care treatment taken under Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) systems of medicines will also be covered under the policy. Policyholders will also be liable for Hospital daily cash, which will be 0.5 per cent of sum insured per day for a maximum of up to 15 days, during a policy period.

"COVID-19 has brought life to a standstill with many feeling the financial pinch. In such unprecedented times, Corona Kavach by HDFC ERGO will provide customers with the much needed financial respite giving them the confidence to 'Look Ahead' in life. We are fully committed in this battle against COVID-19 and will provide our customers with the much-required ammunition like access to a wide network of over 11,000 cashless hospitals, swift & hassle-free claim settlements, several services available digitally on HDFC ERGO's my:health App; all of which will be available to them with our policy," said Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd on the launch of the new product. The Corona Kavach policy by HDFC ERGO will enable customers to experience superior customer service whereby they can reach out to the company through various digital platforms that are easily accessible.

HDFC ERGO has a robust digital service architecture that has enabled the Company to put in place processes, which are largely paperless. Customers can register their requests for filing a claim, policy renewals, and changes in the existing policy, among others through various means like the web portal, mobile apps, IVR, chatbots, and email bots from the convenience of their homes. HDFC ERGO's settlement of pre-authorized cashless claims within an average of 14 minutes has further enhanced customer satisfaction and delight.

As an added advantage, existing indemnity health policyholders can avail a 25 discount and our Health Warriors, i.e. the health care professionals, especially will be offered an additional 5 per cent discount on the purchase of this policy. The policy is available for a minimum sum insured of Rs 50,000/- up to a maximum of Rs 5,00,000/-.

Customers may log on to the company website www.hdfcergo.com or reach out to HDFC ERGO representatives for more details or purchase the Corona Kavach policy. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

