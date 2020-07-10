Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices close in the red, financials and metals decline

Traders booked profit and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:16 IST
Equity indices close in the red, financials and metals decline
Axis Bank closed 3.2 pc lower on Friday to close at Rs 439.20 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Traders booked profit and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. The BSE S&P Sensex settled 143 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 36,594 while the Nifty 50 sank by 45 points or 0.42 per cent at 10,768.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank down by 2.6 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent, financial service by 1.9 per cent and metal by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, private lender Axis Bank slipped by 3.2 per cent to close at Rs 439.20 per share. ICICI Bank was down by 2.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.7 per cent and State Bank of India by 1.8 per cent.

The other prominent losers were HDFC, JSW Steel, GAIL, Titan and Adani Ports. However, Reliance Industries jumped by 3.1 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 1,881 per share. Sun Pharma closed 2.2 per cent higher while FMCG majors Hindustan Lever, Britannia and Nestle India were up by 2.5 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services was up by 0.78 per cent to Rs 2,221.65 per share despite reporting nearly 14 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 7,008 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY21). Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as record-breaking new coronavirus cases in several US states raised concerns that new lockdowns could derail an economic recovery.

Japanese stocks declined by 1.06 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled by 1.84 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 0.81 per cent. Shares in China fell by 1.95 per cent, the first decline in more than a week, as investors booked profits on a surge in equities to a five-year high. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

Formula Ones governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sports COVID-19 protocol and protective bubble. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been seen mixing with people outside their individual ...

Battle of Britain flypast marks Vera Lynn funeral

A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flew past the funeral of Vera Lynn on Friday, honoring a singer who became a symbol of hope during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic before her death last month at 103.Known as the F...

First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

The first Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello will be held on Sept. 13, and the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi two weeks later could be the first Formula One race this season with fans. The F1 season started last weekend in Austria with no fans at th...

Mandaviya urges industry players to develop self-sufficiency in critical products manufacturing

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday exhorted domestic companies to step up manufacturing of critical products like cranes for cargo handling at ports. He also stressed on enhancing local production of active pharmaceutical i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020