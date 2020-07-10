Left Menu
Mandaviya urges industry players to develop self-sufficiency in critical products manufacturing

Minister of State for Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mandaviya said this while interacting with select CEOs from northern region organised by industry body CII over virtual platform. "To push the Prime Minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' we have decided to procure 'Made in India' cranes for cargo handling at ports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:00 IST
Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday exhorted domestic companies to step up manufacturing of critical products like cranes for cargo handling at ports. He also stressed on enhancing local production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), used in formulations of medicines, to cut dependency on imports and align with the government's self-reliance call. Minister of State for Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mandaviya said this while interacting with select CEOs from northern region organised by industry body CII over virtual platform.

"To push the Prime Minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' we have decided to procure 'Made in India' cranes for cargo handling at ports. So far, India imports cranes worth abut Rs 1,000 crore annually. Indian industry should come forward in this area and can build it in joint venture. This will not only create employment but would also result in self-sufficiency," Mandaviya said. Likewise, he urged industry players and MSMEs to come forward with a plan for short-term production of APIs for the pharmaceutical sector.

"Send a proposal for short-term production of APIs," Manadaviya said and added that India has successfully supplied hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to over 120 countries while ensuring the domestic supply. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat, foreign policy and corona diplomacy, under which Indian government helped other nations in supply of life saving drugs and equipment, greatly boosted India’s image globally and this will certainly help the Indian economy in the longer run and benefit Indians and Indian industry," he said.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the need of the hour, if India has to become an economic giant," he said. The minister stressed that “Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely Swadeshi. Swadeshi is one of its pillars. Aatmanirbhar Bharat definitely implies reducing dependence on others, but it does not necessarily mean shutting the window to the rest of the world. We should aim to produce or manufacture critical products in India”.

Mandaviya said that safeguarding is not the solution and the Indian industry has to become competitive to stay in the global market. Outlining his vision to make the Indian industry competitive, he said there is a need to reduce the logistics cost, which is quite high in India at 14 per cent as compared to 9 per cent in other countries. He said the Centre is building a network of Inland waterways in India, which will reduce the logistics cost for the industry. "Varanasi to Haldia 1,400 km of inland waterways has been made functional...more than 700 vessels ply on this route now," he said and added that about 4,000 km of waterways is ready, including other waterways.

Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern Region, said COVID-19 has hit the Indian economy hard. CII appreciates government’s initiatives to support the citizens and the industry through these trying times, he said. The interaction was joined by around 100 CEOs from north India.

