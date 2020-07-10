Left Menu
Bookmyshow, Unlu partner to enhance customer engagement

Entertainment events booking website Bookmyshow and celebrity focussed social media firm Unlu on Friday announced a partnership to enhance customer engagement on the platforms. The partnership will help Bookmyshow get traction with customers when cinema halls and events with public gatherings have been barred by the government to check the spread of coronavirus. Unlu has onboarded celebrities like R Madhavan, Kalki Koechlin, Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal, Punjabi actress Kainaat Arora to have direct engagements with fans.

Updated: 10-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:25 IST
Entertainment events booking website Bookmyshow and celebrity focussed social media firm Unlu on Friday announced a partnership to enhance customer engagement on the platforms. Under the partnership, Bookmyshow users can connect with celebrities on Unlu to request advice, greetings or messages for themselves, a statement said.

"This initiative is a step forward in expanding our repertoire of offerings, bringing users closer to their favourite artists through personalised video shout-outs and much more," Bookmyshow COO for live entertainment Albert Almeida said in the statement. The partnership will help Bookmyshow get traction with customers when cinema halls and events with public gatherings have been barred by the government to check the spread of coronavirus.

Unlu has onboarded celebrities like R Madhavan, Kalki Koechlin, Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal, Punjabi actress Kainaat Arora to have direct engagements with fans. "Our research showed that fans in India are present on multiple social media platforms to follow people they adore, but they cannot engage in one-to-one conversations with them through these. We have created Unlu as a platform that will help fans achieve their desired line of communication with their favourite celebrity with ease," Unlu founder Vipul Agrawal said.

