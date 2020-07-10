Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canara Bank plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 cr in FY21

In an update on the outcome of the board meeting held on July 10 about 'Capital Raising Plan for 2020-21', Canara Bank said the board has approved raising equity share capital amounting up to Rs 5,000 crore through various means. The equity capital would be raised by way of qualified institutional placement, rights issue, employee stock purchase scheme, private placement, preferential allotment or any other approved means, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:25 IST
Canara Bank plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 cr in FY21

Canara Bank on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 8,000 crore in the current financial year, and over half of this would be raised by issuing equity shares. In an update on the outcome of the board meeting held on July 10 about 'Capital Raising Plan for 2020-21', Canara Bank said the board has approved raising equity share capital amounting up to Rs 5,000 crore through various means.

The equity capital would be raised by way of qualified institutional placement, rights issue, employee stock purchase scheme, private placement, preferential allotment or any other approved means, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing. The board has also decided "to raise capital through additional tier I Basel III compliant bonds to the extent of Rs 3,000 crore during FY2020-21 subject to market conditions and necessary approvals," it added.

A number of public and private sector banks have outlined their capital raise plans for the fiscal to meet their growing business and regulatory requirements. While the country's largest lender SBI is planning to raise a whopping Rs 20,000 crore equity capital, PNB plans to hit the capital markets in the fourth quarter to mop up funds to help meet growth needs and regulatory requirements.

Among private peers, HDFC Bank has got its board nod for Rs 50,000 crore fund raise in this fiscal by issuing various debt securities. Axis Bank is planning to raise up to Rs 35,000 crore through debt and Rs 15,000 crore by issuing equity shares. Similarly, Yes Bank will hit the market with its follow on public offer next week seeking to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore equity capital.

ICICI Bank is targeting to raise Rs 15,000 crore after having already raised Rs 2,250 crore this fiscal by selling stakes in its subsidiary firms. Federal Bank has received board nod for raising up to Rs 12,000 crore, majority of which is targeted to come through borrowing instruments.

Earlier on Friday, Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by debt and equity. Canara Bank stock settled at Rs 104.55 on BSE, down 3.77 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in India's neighbourhood: Sources.

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in Indias neighbourhood Sources....

TCS shares shed early losses, close nearly 1 pc higher

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday erased all its early losses and closed nearly 1 per cent higher. Earlier in the day, TCS had dropped over 1 per cent after the company reported a 13.8 per cent decline in its June quarter co...

Curfew in Maharashtra's Nanded from July 12 to 20

Curfew will be imposed in Maharashtras Nanded district from the next week to check the rise in coronavirus cases, authorities said on Friday. With 34 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday morning, total number of cases ...

Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies

As scientists question whether the presence, or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus can reliably determine immunity, some are looking to a different component of the immune system, known as T cells, for their role in protecting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020