Car parking at Hyderabad airport goes fully contact-less

Hyderabad, July 7 (PTI):GMRHyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) that operates the city airport onFriday said it is offering fully contact-less airport car parking service.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:10 IST
Hyderabad, July 7 (PTI):GMRHyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) that operates the city airport onFriday said it is offering fully contact-less airport car parking service. "Apart from offering an end-to-end contact-less boarding experience for safe travel, GHIAL has also scaled up its NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection) FASTag Car Parking in collaboration with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India)," a press release from GMR said here.

With this development, the Hyderabad international airport now offers the country's first and only fully contact-less airport car parking experience for passengers and visitors, the release said. With the recent ramp-up, the airport has introduced a high standard of safety with contact-less toll transactions during the ongoing COVID-19 situation, it said.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said,As part of our commitment to providing a safe airport experience during COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to announce that now passengers and visitors can avail themselves ofa fully contact-less car parking experience with the collaboration with NPCI and NETC." Now, customers holding any bank NETC FASTag could zip through the airport car parking with zero-contact transactions having full control over their safe travel, the release said. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

