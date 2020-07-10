Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal Chamber of Commerce braces for financial hurdle after property tax blow

The 187-year-old chamber has its office inside the Royal Exchange Building in Dalhousie area, the tax liability of which amounts to Rs 30 crore inclusive of interest and penalties, they said. A June 30 order of Calcutta High Court had turned down the plea of the chamber to grant waiver.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:12 IST
Bengal Chamber of Commerce braces for financial hurdle after property tax blow

The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry is faced with a financial challenge after accumulating a legacy property tax blow worth crores of rupees for the heritage building housing it, officials said on Friday. The 187-year-old chamber has its office inside the Royal Exchange Building in Dalhousie area, the tax liability of which amounts to Rs 30 crore inclusive of interest and penalties, they said.

A June 30 order of Calcutta High Court had turned down the plea of the chamber to grant waiver. Chamber sources said it had earlier entered into a public-private arrangement with the Calcutta Municipal Corporation, which had exempted it from paying property taxes.

Officials of the chamber declined to comment on the matter, but said office bearers and senior members will meet on Saturday to discuss the issue..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC ordered

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered an immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center JPNATC. The directive has come in the backdrop of the recent incident when a COVID-1...

Baseball-MLB completes training camp intake testing

Intake screening for COVID-19 ahead of the start of Major League Baseball training camps produced 66 positives from 3,748 tests, the league and players association said in a joint statement on Friday. With all 30 clubs in training camps pre...

WRAPUP 2-Fed policymakers worry growth plateauing, pledge more support

A surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programs are due to expire has Federal Reserve policymakers worried, with at least one pledging more support ahead from the U.S. cent...

Rajasthan SEC says decision on holding polls after assessing COVID situation

The State Election Commission on Friday said a decision on holding urban local bodies and gram panchayat polls in Rajasthan will be taken at an appropriate time and after detailed discussion with the departments concerned after reviewing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020