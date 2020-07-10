Bengal Chamber of Commerce braces for financial hurdle after property tax blow

The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry is faced with a financial challenge after accumulating a legacy property tax blow worth crores of rupees for the heritage building housing it, officials said on Friday. The 187-year-old chamber has its office inside the Royal Exchange Building in Dalhousie area, the tax liability of which amounts to Rs 30 crore inclusive of interest and penalties, they said.

A June 30 order of Calcutta High Court had turned down the plea of the chamber to grant waiver. Chamber sources said it had earlier entered into a public-private arrangement with the Calcutta Municipal Corporation, which had exempted it from paying property taxes.

Officials of the chamber declined to comment on the matter, but said office bearers and senior members will meet on Saturday to discuss the issue..