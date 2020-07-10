Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home pricing not an issue, demand needs to be generated: Piramal

Responding to a government nudge to lower prices, realty player Ajay Piramal on Friday said such a move will not make a difference to sagging demand and pitched for stability in prices to make the common man "feel good about life".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:37 IST
Home pricing not an issue, demand needs to be generated: Piramal

Responding to a government nudge to lower prices, realty player Ajay Piramal on Friday said such a move will not make a difference to sagging demand and pitched for stability in prices to make the common man "feel good about life". A few weeks ago, union Minister Piyush Goyal had asked the real estate sector to sell houses at "realistic levels" by lowering prices or continue complaining about high inventory levels.  "It is not a question of pricing, prices are very decent," Piramal said. "Price is not going to make a difference. We have seen it enough. It is demand which needs to be generated. I think people need to feel positive about investing," he said at the annual economics conference of SBI. The Piramal Group chairman said if a person keeps reading in the media that prices are going to go down, he will not invest in a house, which is the biggest aspect of a person's savings. "If you want a person to feel good about life, you've to see that real estate prices are kept at a steady level. Otherwise, if I have a house and I feel that my price is going down every day, that is not a great place to be in," he said. He reiterated the industry's long-standing demand for sops, saying the government needs to give a "fillip" to the real estate sector given its importance in the economy. Over 250 industries are linked to the sector, which also generates the biggest employment opportunities, he said, specifically pitching for lowering of premiums and taxes in cities like the financial capital and also quicker project clearances. Piramal, who also runs a non-bank lender, said private banks and mutual funds are completely shying away from lending to NBFCs at present. He said better-rated NBFCs are not finding it difficult to get liquidity following the measures taken by the RBI, but private sector banks and mutual funds are staying away from the sector. Only state-run lenders, led by SBI, are backing the sector, he added

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said even though there are "expectations" from the government brass, all the lending done by the bank is based on commercial decisions. "We have never been fair weather friend, and we have always supported people and stood by them in good times and bad times," Kumar said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC ordered

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered an immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center JPNATC. The directive has come in the backdrop of the recent incident when a COVID-1...

Baseball-MLB completes training camp intake testing

Intake screening for COVID-19 ahead of the start of Major League Baseball training camps produced 66 positives from 3,748 tests, the league and players association said in a joint statement on Friday. With all 30 clubs in training camps pre...

WRAPUP 2-Fed policymakers worry growth plateauing, pledge more support

A surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programs are due to expire has Federal Reserve policymakers worried, with at least one pledging more support ahead from the U.S. cent...

Rajasthan SEC says decision on holding polls after assessing COVID situation

The State Election Commission on Friday said a decision on holding urban local bodies and gram panchayat polls in Rajasthan will be taken at an appropriate time and after detailed discussion with the departments concerned after reviewing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020