Odisha banks on infra, skilled labour to attract investments in textile sector

In a bid to attract investments in the textile and apparel manufacturing sector, the Odisha government has said it has "world-class" infrastructure facilities, strong logistics base and skilled manpower required for such units to flourish.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 11:31 IST
In a bid to attract investments in the textile and apparel manufacturing sector, the Odisha government has said it has "world-class" infrastructure facilities, strong logistics base and skilled manpower required for such units to flourish. Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, while addressing the 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum for Textiles and Apparel Sector' event on Friday, highlighted Odisha's unique competitive advantages in the textiles and apparel sector.

"Textile and apparel manufacturing is one of the focus sectors of the Odisha government and several firms have already set up their units in the state," he said. The abundant skilled workforce in the state is available at competitive wage rates, Mishra said.

Exports and imports can be facilitated through Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur ports, he said. Industries Department Secretary Hemant Sharma said new infrastructure facilities are being developed in the state, including textiles parks in Bhadrak and Dhamra.

During the event, officials from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu also highlighted the investment opportunities in their respective states..

