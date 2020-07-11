Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks need to raise capital on anticipatory basis: RBI Governor

"Based on the outcome of such stress testing, banks and non-banking financial companies have been advised to work out possible mitigating measures, including capital planning, capital raising, and contingency liquidity planning, among others," he added. The idea is to ensure continued credit supply to different sectors of the economy and maintain financial stability, the governor noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:26 IST
Banks need to raise capital on anticipatory basis: RBI Governor

Banks need to raise capital on anticipatory basis to build up adequate capital buffers to mitigate risks arising out of coronavirus outbreak, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. He said building buffers and raising capital will be crucial not only to ensure credit flow but also to build resilience in the financial system.

"In such a situation, it has become a lot more important that the banks have to improve their governance, sharpen their risk management skills and banks have to raise capital on an anticipatory basis instead of waiting for a situation to arise. "Proactively, it is necessary for both public and private sector banks to build up adequate capital buffers," Das said at SBI's banking and economic conclave.

The economic impact of the pandemic - due to lock-down and anticipated post lock-down compression in economic growth - may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks, he said. A recapitalisation plan for public sector and private banks has, therefore, become necessary, he added.

For the five years - between 2015-16 and 2019-20 - the government had infused a total of Rs 3.08 lakh crore in public sector banks. However, the government refrained from committing any capital in the Budget 2020-21 for the PSBs, hoping that the lenders will raise funds from the market depending on the requirement.

Many private and public sectors such as State Bank of India, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Canara Bank are looking to raise capital through various means this fiscal. The governor also asked banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to conduct stress test to analyse the impact of COVID-19 on their balance sheets and prepare a plan for any possible risk.

The RBI has recently (June 19 and July 1, 2020) advised all banks, non-deposit taking NBFCs (with an asset size of Rs 5,000 crore) and all deposit-taking NBFCs to assess the impact of COVID-19 on their balance sheet, asset quality, liquidity, profitability and capital adequacy for the financial year 2020-21, Das said. "Based on the outcome of such stress testing, banks and non-banking financial companies have been advised to work out possible mitigating measures, including capital planning, capital raising, and contingency liquidity planning, among others," he added.

The idea is to ensure continued credit supply to different sectors of the economy and maintain financial stability, the governor noted. The global financial crisis of 2008-09 and the COVID-19 pandemic have dispelled the notion that tail risks to the financial system will materialise only rarely, Das added.

"Shocks to the financial system dubbed as 'once in a lifetime events' seem to be more frequent than even 'once in a decade'," he said. Accordingly, the minimum capital requirements of banks, which are calibrated based on historical loss events, may no longer be considered sufficient enough to absorb the losses, he noted.

Meeting the minimum capital requirement is necessary, but not a sufficient condition for financial stability, he said, adding "hence, it is imperative that the approach to risk management in banks should be in tune with the realisation of more frequent, varied and bigger risk events than in the past". Das said banks and financial intermediaries have to be ever vigilant and substantially upgrade their capabilities with respect to governance, assurance functions and risk culture.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Berlin's Union club plans virus tests for fans to refill stadium

Top-flight German soccer club Union Berlin is so keen to see its stadium filled with fans once again that it is prepared to pay for coronavirus tests for all staff and 22,012 season ticket holders so that they can safely pack the stands. Mo...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

Australia Approves Remdesivir as coronavirus treatment

Australias Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The approval comes as Austr...

Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, active cases now 114

Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday, taking the total number of the active cases in the district to 114, an official saidDistrict Magistrate Selvakumari J said the results of 43 samples were received, of which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020