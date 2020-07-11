Highways Ministry invites comments for safety evaluation of hydrogen propelled vehicles

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Saturday said it has invited comments for safety evaluation of hydrogen propelled vehicles. The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification in this regard on July 10.

"It is proposed to include motor vehicles of categories M and N, running on compressed gaseous hydrogen fuel cell, to be in accordance with AIS (automative industry standard) 157:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016," the road transport ministry said in a statement. Further, the hydrogen fuel specifications for fuel cell vehicles will be in accordance with ISO 14687 till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016, it noted.

The statement said that the ministry has notified a draft notification GSR 436(E) dated July 10, 2020, proposing amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for the inclusion of the standards for the safety evaluation of the vehicles being propelled through hydrogen fuel cells. The ministry has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment, which can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within 30 days of issue of notification, it added.