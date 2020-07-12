Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPIs pull out Rs 2,867 cr in July so far

"This could be attributed to intermittent profit booking by FPIs given the surge in the Indian equities in June and in July so far," Srivastava said. With a relatively long-term investment horizon, Indian equities could be a good investment option for FPIs especially once the COVID-19 crisis is over and the current market trend reverses, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 14:49 IST
FPIs pull out Rs 2,867 cr in July so far

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out Rs 2,867 crore from Indian markets in July so far, mainly on account of profit booking after surge in Indian equities. The overseas investors pulled out a net Rs 2,210 crore from equities and Rs 657 crore from debt segment, taking the total net outflow to Rs 2,867 crore between July 1-10, according to the depositories data.

The latest withdrawal has come after investment of Rs 24,053 crore by FPIs in domestic markets in June. Besides, FPIs have been net investors in the last quarter ended June as "valuations have become extremely rich after the sharp rally and disappointing Q4 FY20 earnings season," Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securites, said.

After remaining net buyers in June in the Indian equity markets, FPIs have gone slow with respect to their investments in Indian equities in July so far, said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research at Morningstar India. "This could be attributed to intermittent profit booking by FPIs given the surge in the Indian equities in June and in July so far," Srivastava said.

With a relatively long-term investment horizon, Indian equities could be a good investment option for FPIs especially once the COVID-19 crisis is over and the current market trend reverses, he added. In addition, he said that increased liquidity in the global markets may continue to make its way into the emerging markets, with India too benefiting from the same.

According to Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww, "The inflows in equity is expected to continue as in long-term, strong fundamentals and growth potential do weigh over short-term volatility and uncertainty"..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by coronavirus; Aishwarya joins Amitabh

Three generations of Bollywoods Bachchan family were hit by the coronavirus as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter on Sunday joined her father-in-law Amitabh and husband Abhishek in testing positive for the virus that ...

Octogenarian reunited with family six months after he went missing in south Delhi

An 85-year-old man suffering from memory loss was traced from South Delhis Sangam Vihar area and reunited with his family, almost over six months after he went missing from his home in Govindpuri, police said on Sunday. Police had received ...

Sunday curfew brings Karnataka to a standstill

Roads wore a deserted look and shops remained shut during the second Sunday curfew to help fight COVID-19, bringing Karnataka to a virtual standstill. Most vehicles stayed off roads today including city buses, autorickshaws, cars and two-wh...

Can't demand signed copies of online RTI applications: CIC to Army

Demanding a signed copy of an online RTI application negates the whole purpose of such a mechanism, the Central Information Commission has said while cautioning the army to refrain from such a practice. Information Commissioner Divya Prakas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020