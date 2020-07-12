Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCTV monitoring, powerless water coolers on trains soon as Rlys to launch 20 in-house innovations

The Railway Board has decided to implement 20 innovations by its employees to make train journeys safer and improve passenger comfort - such as a bell warning to alert travellers minutes before a train departs, real-time CCTV monitoring inside coaches, printing of unreserved tickets through mobile applications - on a mass scale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:48 IST
CCTV monitoring, powerless water coolers on trains soon as Rlys to launch 20 in-house innovations

The Railway Board has decided to implement 20 innovations by its employees to make train journeys safer and improve passenger comfort - such as a bell warning to alert travellers minutes before a train departs, real-time CCTV monitoring inside coaches, printing of unreserved tickets through mobile applications - on a mass scale. The Railways launched a dedicated portal in 2018 to solicit the good ideas attempted by its employees across zones, aiming to implement some of them across its network. Since then, zonal railways have uploaded their entries on the web portal.

From September 2018 to December 2019, the portal received 2,645 entries. Of which, the Board has identified 20 for initial mass scale implementation across the railway network, according to an order issued by it on July 10.

An official said that an order has been issued to all zonal general managers and production units to gear up for the implementation of these ideas. Most of the 20 innovations are aimed at technical improvements to boost safety.

The North Central Railway has developed a vehicular system for ultrasonic flaw detection of rails, which is currently done manually. The Malda division of Eastern Railway has used pyrometers to monitor speed and temperature of tracks. The carriage and wagon department of Allahabad division of North Central Railway has developed a detector for hot axle box in running trains much before a possible derailment due to seizure. Some of the innovations are also directed at passenger comfort.

The Western Railway has developed natural water coolers, with zero electric consumption, each at a cost of Rs 1.25 lakh and a lifespan of ten years. The system works on principle of heat transfer where water is passed through copper coils which are covered with cooling fabric active through a water dripping system. These coolers have been installed at Borivali, Dahanu Road, Nandurbar, Udhana and Bandra railway stations. A bell system -- developed by Allahabad division -- alerts passengers at platforms that the train is ready to depart within two minutes and they should occupy their seats. This is already in use on platform number one of Allahabad junction railway station.

On the list is also a system to monitor real-time CCTV footage on board trains. While the coaches in Humsafar trains have CCTV surveillance, the footage is not monitored in real time. The NCR has developed a system for real-time monitoring inside trains and has installed it in all 18 coaches of Humsafar trains. The CCTV display unit is provided in the guard's compartment and the videos can be recorded and viewed later; it is aimed at quick resolution of crimes on board trains.

Another innovation the Railways is looking at is air quality monitoring equipment developed by NCR and installed at Allahabad railway station. With the coronavirus pandemic encouraging people to go contact-less, the Northern Railway developed a system through which they issued unreserved tickets through mobile apps and bluetooth printers.

This pilot project helped Railways to open online UTS ticketing counters at stations, platforms, tent cities and passenger holding areas without UTS connectivity and uninterrupted power supply as these devices work on lithium-ion batteries and SIM cards. The Railway Board has instructed the zones to furnish implementation reports of these 20 innovations within the next three months.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by coronavirus; Aishwarya joins Amitabh

Three generations of Bollywoods Bachchan family were hit by the coronavirus as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter on Sunday joined her father-in-law Amitabh and husband Abhishek in testing positive for the virus that ...

Octogenarian reunited with family six months after he went missing in south Delhi

An 85-year-old man suffering from memory loss was traced from South Delhis Sangam Vihar area and reunited with his family, almost over six months after he went missing from his home in Govindpuri, police said on Sunday. Police had received ...

Sunday curfew brings Karnataka to a standstill

Roads wore a deserted look and shops remained shut during the second Sunday curfew to help fight COVID-19, bringing Karnataka to a virtual standstill. Most vehicles stayed off roads today including city buses, autorickshaws, cars and two-wh...

Can't demand signed copies of online RTI applications: CIC to Army

Demanding a signed copy of an online RTI application negates the whole purpose of such a mechanism, the Central Information Commission has said while cautioning the army to refrain from such a practice. Information Commissioner Divya Prakas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020