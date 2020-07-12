Left Menu
Pak reopens 2 more trade routes with Afghan after months-long closure of border due to COVID-19

Pakistan closed its border with Iran and Afghanistan after COVID-19 cases increased in the country early this year. Pakistani Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on Saturday said the Angor Adda point in South Waziristan and the Kharlachi crossing in Kurram districts were reopened to boost trade between the two countries.

Updated: 12-07-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan has opened two more key trade routes with neighbouring Afghanistan to promote business and trade activities after months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points. Pakistan closed its border with Iran and Afghanistan after COVID-19 cases increased in the country early this year.

Pakistani Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on Saturday said the Angor Adda point in South Waziristan and the Kharlachi crossing in Kurram districts were reopened to boost trade between the two countries. "Trade should be the mainstay of Pak-Afghan relations and prosperity of regions on both sides of the border," he tweeted. While the Angor Adda was operationalised on Friday, two days ahead of its scheduled opening, the Kharlachi was reopened on Saturday. Pakistan is gradually reopening all its major trading points with Afghanistan. Last month, it reopened Torkham crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Chaman point in Balochistan and Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan tribal district to promote bilateral business and trade activities. Pakistan has so far recorded 5,197 coronavirus fatalities and 248,856 cases. According to officials, Pakistan is the largest importer of Afghani products, while Afghanistan is the 4th largest destination for Pakistani exports.

