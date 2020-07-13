Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Schwing Stetter expects 15 pc decline in sales this fiscal

However, since we lost almost three crucial months due to the COVID crisis, we are expecting a 15 per cent decline in revenues this year as against Rs 1,730 crore reported in 2019," he said. Sakthikumar further said that the company had managed to restart production at its facilities in Tamil Nadu, but since the demand had gone down, it was running at lower capacity utilisation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 11:57 IST
COVID-19: Schwing Stetter expects 15 pc decline in sales this fiscal

German concrete construction equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter is expecting 15 per cent decline in sales in India business this fiscal, mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official has said. The company, which follows the calendar year for accounting, said the prolonged lockdown with no infrastructure activity in April-June quarter has negatively impacted the business in India as there was no demand for its equipment.

"January and February 2020 were the best months for our business this fiscal as all actions taken by the government for awarding contracts and making payments had brought back customer confidence. "However since the beginning of March, we started feeling that the situation would be difficult due to the outbreak of COVID. But no one thought that India would also be affected to this extent that the entire economy would come to a standstill," Schwing Stetter India managing director VG Sakthikumar told PTI.

Incorporated in 1998, Schwing Stetter India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Schwing GmBH, manufactures concrete batching plants, concrete mixers & pumps, tower cranes, self-loading mixers and concrete recycling plants, among others. "2019 was sluggish as compared to 2018 mainly because of the global economic slowdown. Therefore, we were confident about the growth in 2020. However, since we lost almost three crucial months due to the COVID crisis, we are expecting a 15 per cent decline in revenues this year as against Rs 1,730 crore reported in 2019," he said.

Sakthikumar further said that the company had managed to restart production at its facilities in Tamil Nadu, but since the demand had gone down, it was running at lower capacity utilisation. "Despite the relaxation of lockdown norms, infra project activities have not picked up due to the shortage of labourers. As a result, many contractors who had committed to buy the equipment earlier are either postponing their decisions or hiring them from vendors as they want to keep their costs low," he said.

According to Sakthikumar, the revenues from the Indian subsidiary are nearly 5-6 per cent higher than the share of the parent company in Germany. He further said that the company had to postpone the launch of its new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu as the work had stopped due to the lockdown and shortage of labourers.

"We were going to commence the operations some time in March but due to the lockdown and decline in demand, we had to postpone it. We are expecting to launch the facility by August," he added. The new unit, entailing an investment of Rs 350 crore spread over two phases, is a step towards strengthening Schwing Stetter's commitment to the Indian market and focus on meeting the emerging infrastructure boom in India and export potential in Asia and African markets, he said.

"Over the years, Schwing Stetter India has emerged as a manufacturing and export hub of the German firm as we manufacture twice the number of products in India as compared to the German unit. While the Indian market was down, we managed to pick up decent orders in the international markets," Sakthikumar added. The company serves many countries across the markets such as ASEAN, South Asia, West Africa, East Africa, South Africa, few countries in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

He, however, noted that the demand scenario in India will improve by September as the government is committed to increase its spends on the infrastructure segment. PTI PSK BAL DRR DRR.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including Jerry Maguire and Twins, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday. It is...

MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on July 10, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 2,80,132.31 3.15 0.50-5.00 I. Call Money 12,...

Vestian Recognized as 'Great Place to Work'

BENGALURU, July 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Vestian ranks 12th in Indias Great Mid-Size Workplaces for 2020 and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in the Real Estate SectorSpeaking on the occasion, Michael Silver, Chairman - Vestian, s...

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

Ethiopian Airlines has decided to resume flight services to Duala and Yaounde as of July 13, 2020, according to a news report by TravelDaily News.Initially, the service will be three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020