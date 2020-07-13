Left Menu
Vestian Recognized as 'Great Place to Work'

In India, Great Place to Work produces the annual lists of India's Best Companies along with other Best Workplaces lists in all major industry sectors About VestianVestian is an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm specializing in commercial, residential, industrial, retail and hospitality sectors.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2020 12:00 IST
Vestian Recognized as 'Great Place to Work'

BENGALURU, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestian ranks 12th in India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces for 2020 and has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work in the Real Estate Sector'

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Silver, Chairman - Vestian, said, " We are elated to have been adjudged amongst the top 25 great mid-sized workplaces in India. We believe that the human capital at Vestian is what make us what we are today. It's a testament to the dedication of our people working together in a truly diverse, multicultural environment.""A proud moment for Vestian, to have been recognized as a Great place to Work in the mid-sized segment as well as the real estate sector. Our team members are the reason for this recognition," said Shrinivas Rao, CEO- Asia Pacific. "We have a vibrant and hardworking team, and we continually strive for a positive and nurturing work environment. We remain firmly committed to further enhancement of the culture and values that we have collectively created."'Great Place to Work' is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. In India, Great Place to Work produces the annual lists of India's Best Companies along with other Best Workplaces lists in all major industry sectors

About VestianVestian is an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm specializing in commercial, residential, industrial, retail and hospitality sectors. Headquartered at Chicago, Vestian has offices across US, India, China, Sri Lanka and the Middle East. Our core strength lies in providing customized innovative solutions that are aligned to the client's business objectives. Our extensive service portfolio includes Investment & Consultancy Services, Transaction Advisory Services, Project Services, Retail Business Solutions and Integrated Facilities Management Services. Vestian is the only global workplace solutions organization to be certified in both quality management systems and environmental health & safety standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 37001 , ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001. For further information on the company, you can visit us at https://www.vestian.com/in/ PWRPWR

Vestian Recognized as 'Great Place to Work'

BENGALURU, July 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Vestian ranks 12th in Indias Great Mid-Size Workplaces for 2020 and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in the Real Estate SectorSpeaking on the occasion, Michael Silver, Chairman - Vestian, s...

